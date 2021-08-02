Keeping Up With The Kardashians Blac Chyna Gets Her Day In Court Against The Kardashians In Reality Show Profits Battle! By

A trial date has been set in the high-profile lawsuit between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian clan. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has notified Chyna and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family that the trial will start on April 15, 2022, according to court documents.

As previously reported—the ex of Rob Kardashian accused the Kardashian/Jenner family of plotting against her in a scheme designed to force her out of Rob’s life. She is asking the court to award her millions of dollars to cover what she believes she lost because of the “illegal interference” that allegedly sparked the decision to cancel “Rob and Chyna.”

Chyna claims in her suit that Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner were all in cahoots to spread lies and manipulate executives. She labeled Kris the “ringleader” who supposedly pressured E! executives to axe the reality show after it had been renewed for a second season.

Chyna alleges that Kris told producers that she had assaulted Rob while knowing the allegation to be false, according to court documents.

“Kris Jenner acted with actual malice in December 2016 when she falsely claimed that Chyna ‘beat the shit out of’ Rob’s face and told the ‘Rob & Chyna’ showrunner and executive producer ‘let’s take Chyna off the [‘Rob & Chyna’] show,’” Chyna said in legal documents.

Chyna also accused Kim of lying about the supposed abuse. She claims that Kim told her sisters, Khloé and Kylie, to communicate with other producers and demand that Chyna be fired. Kylie reportedly offered to fill in the scheduled slot with footage about her own life, if E! canceled “Rob & Chyna.”

Khloé supposedly wrote an “email to Jeff Olde of E! threatening to not move forward with ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ (KUWTK) if ‘Rob & Chyna’ Season 2 was not canceled based on Khloé’s false claim that ‘Rob’s safety’ was in danger due to Chyna’s ‘volatile’ behavior.”

Chyna believes that the family’s alleged actions led to the show’s cancellation and to her losing millions in income.

The Kardashian/Jenner brood has denied all of Chyna’s allegations. They claim that they have done nothing to damage her career, and have refused to settle out of court.

Chyna scored one major victory amid her lengthy legal battle. In December 2020, a judge ordered Bunim/Murray Productions, the company behind the canceled series, to hand over unaired footage that was slated to air on the second season of the show, before the series was axed

Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, told Page Six that the Season 2 footage featured Rob lovingly by Chyna’s side after she endured a medical procedure. The judge also ordered that unaired footage from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” be surrendered. The footage, filmed in March 2017, shows Rob and Chyna co-parenting their daughter, Dream Kardashian, and working on their relationship.

