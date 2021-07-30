Celebrity News Lamar Odom Stepping Into The Boxing Ring To Fight Heavyweight Champ Who Knocked Out Evander Holyfield! By

Lamar Odom is getting back into the boxing ring—this time with former heavyweight champ, Riddick Bowe. The 6’ 10” ex NBA star knocked out former teen heartthrob, Aaron Carter, in the second round of their June 21 fight, and is now looking ahead to a greater challenge.

Celebrity Boxing founder, Damon Feldman, told TMZ Sports that a deal has been signed, putting the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality up against the retired 53-year-old fighter.

The slugfest will take place at the James L. Knight arena in Miami, and has been scheduled for October 2. The fight will air on Fite.TV.

Bowe’s impressive record sits at 43-1-1. The undisputed heavyweight champion once defeated Evander Holyfield. The legendary athlete has not been in the ring for a decade, winning his last professional fight in 2008.

Lamar, 41, reportedly boxed as part of his training during his time in the NBA, and his experience showed during the uneven June matchup with Carter.

Former 2-weight class world champion, Paulie Malignaggi, is also scheduled to fight social media personality, Corey B. The duo almost came to blows during Lamar and Carter’s fight—and will now be able to take their apparent beef to the ring.

Lamar made headlines earlier this month after he shared his approval of a bikini selfie posted by his ex, Khloe Kardashian.

As reported—Lamar commented “Hottie 🔥🔥😍😍❤️🥰🥰” on the snap, which was captured while the reality star was taking an outdoor shower.

Khloe had recently called it quits with Tristan Thompson but that didn’t stop the habitual cheater from taking aim at Khloe’s ex-husband.

“God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️,” Tristan wrote, tagging Lamar.

Khloe shares a three-year-old daughter, True, with Tristan. The Boston Celtics player shared his own thoughts on his ex’s bikini selfie in a separate comment, which featured drooling face emojis— “❤️❤️🤤🤤.

Lamar and Khloe tied the knot in 2009 and officially divorced in 2016. Khloe and Tristan broke up after recent rumors of infidelity swirled around the NBA star. Tristan’s campaign to win Khloe back was highlighted during the final season of KUWTK.

“They’re getting along. There is no drama,” a source told Page Six in June, adding that “everything is amicable, and they are on the same page with co-parenting.”

It appeared that Tristan was still pursuing the ex-reality star, despite their reported breakup.

TMZ reported that the couple’s most recent split went down after allegations of another cheating episode circulated last month. Sources told the outlet in June that the couple broke up shortly after a woman named Sydney Chase alleged a sexual romp with Tristan after he had reconciled with Khloe.

