Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky Suing High-Profile Real Estate Agent After Being Accused Of Scamming Investor Out Of $35M!

Mauricio Umansky is denying that he ripped off a real estate investor— and is going on legal offense. Court docs reveal that the husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kyle Richards, and his real estate firm, The Agency, are taking legal action against big-shot real estate agent, Aitan Segal.

The conflict began in 2019 when Mauricio was sued for fraud over the sale of a $32 million Malibu property. The Bravo personality and his firm, The Agency, were sued by the former owner of the mansion after Mauricio was enlisted by the government to sell the home after it was seized from an individual named Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue. Mangue is the son of the president of his native country, Equatorial Guinea.

The ex-owner agreed to turn over $10 million of the sale’s proceeds to pay a U.S. government fine after he was accused of using funds pilfered from his home country. Mauricio sold the property to a man named Mauricio Oberfeld for $32.5 million after the deal was approved by the government. The former owner then accused Kyle’s husband of failing to disclose that he was purchasing the home in a partnership with Oberfeld. The pair went on to sell the home for $70 million, pocketing a profit of $37 million.

Mangue accused Mauricio of withholding information about higher offers that came in during the marketing process, in order to profit from a later sale. Mauricio denied screwing the owner over and called Mangue’s lawsuit an attempt to take back the cash he had agreed to pay the United States amid his federal case. A settlement was eventually reached, but then a man named Sam Hakim filed suit against the RHOBH husband. Hakim alleged that he had offered $40 million for the Malibu property but was told to not submit his offer in writing. He claims that he later discovered that Mauricio had raked in a fortune after he partnered to buy and sell the mansion. Hakim sued in excess of $35 million in damages.

Mauricio denied Hakim’s allegations and recently filed a suit against high-profile agent, Aitan Segal. He claims that Hakim, who he describes as an “experienced high-end real estate investor” hired Segal to rep him in the original deal. Mauricio believes that Hakim’s beef should be with Segal.

Mauricio claims that Segal was “Hakim’s agent and fiduciary and owed him the highest duties of good faith, honest, and fair dealing. Moreover, as Hakim’s real estate agent Segal was required to put himself in the position of Hakim and disclose material information required for Hakim to make a well-informed decision.”

“Segal failed to advise Hakim to make his alleged $40 million offer on the Property in writing or he otherwise provided advice and recommendations that breached his fiduciary duties to Hakim,” court docs read.

Mauricio believes that Segal should be held responsible for any damages that resulted from the supposedly mishandled negotiation. Segal denies all wrongdoing and is demanding that the countersuit be dismissed.

