Celebrity News Kelly Clarkson Ordered To Pay Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Nearly $200K A Month In Spousal & Child Support! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Kelly Clarkson will have to hand over almost a quarter of a million dollars every month to her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, according to a TMZ report. The outlet obtained documents that reveal that a judge formalized a temporary spousal and child support order that allows Brandon to collect almost $200k per month. The ruling actually occurred in April, the judge simply formalized the amount Kelly had already been paying Brandon since she filed for divorce, in June 2020.

The music manager will rake in $150k a month in spousal support, and $45,601 in child support for the pair’s two children. Brandon previously requested a whopping $435k per month, so it appears that the judge’s ruling was actually a victory for the popular “Since U Been Gone” singer. Kelly will also have to cough up a one-time $1.25 million payout to cover her ex-husband’s lawyer fees.

Brandon will reportedly receive only two additional years of spousal support after the couple’s divorce is settled, due to the length of their marriage. The validity of their prenuptial agreement remains up in the air. If a judge determines that the document is valid, the support agreement will be adjusted to reflect what is outlined in the prenup.

The “American Idol” alum met her music manager and future husband backstage at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards, in 2006. The duo became engaged in December 2012 and wed at a posh Tennessee estate a year later.

Kelly was awarded custody of the ex-couple’s two children, River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4, last year. Brandon also has two teenage children, Savannah, 19, and Seth, 14, from a previous marriage.

“The Voice” coach reflected on her bumpy 2020, during a segment of her talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” late last year.

“My mom has been telling me since I was a kid: You are who you surround yourself with,” Kelly said. “You want to make sure you’re surrounded by people that also want to be the best versions of themselves and also want a good common goal for everyone, not just themselves, right?”

“People, like, could be bad for you in a certain time” she added. “And I think that everybody just goes, ‘Oh, well that means they’re bad.’ Well, it doesn’t necessarily mean that, it just means that you’re on different paths. And I think that that’s OK… Everybody’s on a different learning curve and everyone’s learning something different at a different time.”

