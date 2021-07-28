Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha Williams’ Fiancé, Simon Guobadia, Officially Divorced From Estranged Wife, Falynn! By

Porsha Williams‘ fiancé is officially single. Court documents reveal that Simon and Falynn Guobadia’s divorce is final, which frees Simon to legally tie the knot with the Real Housewives of Atlanta star.

Falynn celebrated being a free woman by posting an elated message on Instagram. Porsha stayed tight-lipped amid Falynn’s social media celebration.

“I’m officially divorced! It’s a party! It’s a partyyy!” Falynn posted in a message on Monday, alongside the bottle with popping cork emoji.

The final judgment confirmed that the ex-couple’s prenuptial agreement was enforced. The details behind the agreement are unclear, but court records confirmed that neither party will receive spousal support. A confidentiality agreement was struck between Falynn and Simon, which prohibits either side from discussing the details of the settlement.

Falynn was able to keep her wedding ring, her 2017 Jeep, and her 2020 Bentley. The RHOA personality asked to have her maiden name restored, so her new legal moniker is Faline Eady.

Falynn wed the Atlanta businessman on June 14, 2019, and Simon filed for divorce on February 19, 2021. Controversy exploded after Simon and Porsha announced their engagement, shortly after news of the breakup broke. The new couple became engaged in May, after dating for one month. Porsha and Simon are currently planning three weddings.

As reported—In June, Falynn sat down with Adam Newell to speak out about the messy breakup and Simon reacted to a released teaser, accusing his wife of being unfaithful. Simon uploaded the preview vid on Instagram and added a bombshell caption, pointing his followers to the Instagram account of Atlanta-based entrepreneur, Jaylan Banks. He also accused Falynn of being pregnant with Banks’ child.

“When I say I have receipts of a cheating wife, this is what it looks like when Jaylan Duckworth (AKA Jaylan Banks) comes to my home on different days to sleep with my wife while I’m out of town in Miami,” Simon said.

Jaylan denied Simon’s allegations, speaking out about the chatter on The Shade Room. Jaylan maintained that he shared only a friendship with Falynn.

“This is not news to Simon. He has taken some random footage that Falynn has access to as well and has spinned it into lies,” Jaylan said of Simon’s exposed footage.

Later that same month, Falynn shared a toast with her supposed bestie, and Jaylan posted the moment on his Instagram Stories.

Jaylan confirmed the previously denied romance earlier this month, sharing cozy couple selfies on social media.

“A man is truly a man when he earns the respect of a good woman and keeps her trust,” Jaylan captioned one date night photo.

“I don’t need approval from anyone on what i do in MY LIFE. We were best friends at first, That being said I picked up where a man left off, I’m happy and she’s happy. That’s it,” Jaylan added in the post’s comment section.

