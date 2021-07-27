Real Housewives of Potomac RHOP’s Wendy Osefo DRAGGED By Fans Over ‘Zen Wen’ Reads: ‘She’s Doing A Lot and Still Giving Absolutely Nothing’! By

Fans cringed after Real Housewives of Potomac star, Wendy Osefo, nicknamed herself “Zen Wen,” during the Season 6 premiere—and took to social media to bash the reality star.

“Poor Zen Wen…these ‘reads’ aren’t giving what she thinks they are #RHOP,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Zen Wen’s def been practicing these ‘reads’ at home before showing up for filming,” another user said. “She’s doing a lot and still giving absolutely nothing. How dreadful #RHOP.”

The Johns Hopkins University education professor mixed it up with Season 6 rookie, Mia Thornton, and used the confident moniker during the cast confrontation.

“You can’t tell me how to act this is my demeanor, if you don’t like it you can sit over there,” Mia told Wendy during a cast spa day.

Wendy used the “Zen” epithet in her reply to the RHOP newcomer.

“I didn’t come for you at Karen’s house because I respect people’s houses, but today I have time,” she said. “I am Zen Wen, so do not try to come for me because what I do have, and what I will always have, is time. So tick-tock, Mia.”

“Like, you don’t even go here,” Wendy added, quoting a “Mean Girls” quip.

A viewer took to Twitter to mock “Zen Wen” with a second line from the famous film.

“Stop trying to make ZenWen happen #RHOP,” the fan snarked.

“Zen Wen … #rhop I can’t hear that all season,” another bugged viewer added.

Mia recently launched a candle venture similar to a candle biz owned by Wendy, a line called Onyi Candles.

“The Best Revenge is your Paper,” Mia tweeted, adding the hashtags “#dontf–kwithme” “#karmaisabitch” and “#therealhomeessentials.”

The RHOP newbie later explained that her new candle company has a deeper purpose.

“If you think DON’T F–K WITH ME is a catchy candle, boy are you mistaken,” Mia wrote on Instagram. “It’s a movement from Paris that I am supporting. It’s a movement by a community of women who have been through personal hell ranging anywhere from cancer, rape, sexual abuse, personal complexes, diseases, sexuality identification and much more.”

A questionable nickname is not the only way Wendy reinvented herself heading into Season 6.

Wendy proudly revealed her plastic surgery makeover during the Season 6 premiere, at a Nude Interlude event held at her home.

“I want to introduce you guys to my new friends… happiness,” Wendy announced, showing off her breast augmentation and Brazilian butt lift to her castmates.

Wendy opened her robe to reveal her new curves, highlighted in a tight satin minidress.

“Being a professor and being a commentator, you are supposed to fit into a certain box, and I’ve always felt like I’m trapped. But now, I get to be my authentic self,” Wendy added.

Wendy posted her thanks to surgeon, Dr. Joseph Michaels, on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself with the doctor at his office.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

