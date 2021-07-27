Real Housewives of New York Andy Cohen Agrees That RHONY’s Leah McSweeney ‘Isn’t Built To Be A Housewife’ Amid Major Backlash From Fans! By

Andy Cohen addressed the ongoing backlash over Leah McSweeney’s sophomore season on the Real Housewives of New York City, during a recent episode of his SiriusXM radio show.

Season 13 ratings have been in a free fall, and Andy weighed in on fans who have been slamming Leah after she blasted viewers who once called for a more diverse cast.

Andy shared that he was surprised by how swiftly fans turned against Leah, after taking an initial liking to the outspoken new girl.

“People are really on her this season and they’re saying she’s… I mean, I haven’t… people online, at least, are turning on her in a way that I’ve not seen from one season to the next,” Andy told his guest, Michael Rapaport, during the July 12 episode of “Andy Cohen Live.”

Andy then seemingly agreed with Michael’s assessment—that Leah just wasn’t “built to be a housewife.”

“@LeahmcSweeney is so dramatic!” a fan tweeted this month. “She is plucking my last nerve. Even though Ramona is wrong so much of the time, at LEAST she is entertaining.”

Another viewer described Leah as—“Too dramatic, a huge complainer, talks with a constant high pitch whining sound, and a bad dresser. Those are just a few things off the top of my head when I think of Leah McSweeney.”

Leah took to Instagram to call out fans for complaining about the show’s constant conversations about race, after once voicing support for such discussions. Leah posted a series of snaps from the previous episode of RHONY alongside her biting caption.

“I see all you Bravo fan accounts that were bashing Bravo for not having a diverse [RHONY] cast but now mad that race is being discussed. Hard conversations are being had and none of us are doing it perfectly. That includes ALL of us. But we are doing it,” she wrote.

The cast’s first black cast member, Eboni K. Williams, addressed the common fan complaint that she was too “preachy,” during a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“I’m getting that a lot,” Eboni admitted.

She added that she’s a proud “preacher” and “teacher” and “[wears] that as a badge of honor.”

“The other thing is I really just wanted to go into this thing making the most authentic connections with the women and being truthful and honest about where I am and what I’m about. And if there’s an outstanding question about values alignment, I gotta get to the bottom of that,” she added.

As reported last week—recent reports claim that Ramona Singer has been reluctant to attend the Real Housewives of New York reunion because she’s afraid that the controversial newbie will brand her a racist.

Ramona, 64, reportedly asked producers if she could skip the show’s upcoming reunion to avoid Eboni’s ongoing smear campaign. She also asked about the possibility of avoiding all discussions about race if she decided to participate.

Bravo producers denied Ramona’s requests. The reality star accepted the decision and will attend the reunion amid obvious nervousness over what could go down.

Viewers have expressed disappointment with Eboni’s behavior and are turning away, as the ratings continue to plummet. The show’s July 6 episode recorded only 764,000 live viewers — the lowest in franchise history.

Eboni denies being the reason behind the ratings crash. She reportedly told TMZ that producers are the ones at fault because they ultimately decide what will air.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Tuesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

