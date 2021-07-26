Real Housewives of Atlanta ‘RHOA’ Filming Pushed Back To October Amid Producers DESPERATELY Seeking New Housewives! By

Production for the Real Housewives of Atlanta continues to struggle behind the scenes and filming has been delayed until October, amid reported casting issues. The Bravo series typically films in the summer months and premieres in the fall. A popular “Housewives” Instagram account seemingly confirmed a recent report that claimed that casting roadblocks have been plaguing the one popular franchise.

The post is captioned—“RHOA: Filming for season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has reportedly been pushed back to October, with rumours of Bravo struggling to put together a cast for the upcoming season.”

LoveBScott reported earlier this month that the casting process is underway, but producers are reportedly stumped over how to reshape the Georgia cast.

Sources told the outlet that production “has no idea who they want to round out the cast and why.”

Porsha Williams is filming her new 8-episode spinoff series in the wake of her bombshell engagement announcement to her former friend’s husband, Simon Guobadia. The project is expected to focus on Porsha’s family and her controversial romance, and the reality star is reportedly “seriously considering” sitting out of Season 14 of RHOA.

Cynthia Bailey will likely land on Bravo’s chopping block. Her pricey salary and weak storyline are expected to end her long run on the series.

Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss are expected to return for Season 14. LaToya Ali will not be coming back.

Sheree Whitfield’s rumored return will likely be confirmed, but the outlet reported that she will have to accept a “starter housewife” paycheck. The network can reportedly afford Sheree and give Marlo Hampton her long-awaited peach on just Cynthia’s salary.

Drew Sidora is currently filming with Porsha on her spinoff show, but will likely not return to RHOA. The network was apparently underwhelmed by her Season 13 performance.

Production is trying to cast seven Atlanta housewives, but are reportedly only sold on five—Kandi, Kenya, Porsha, Sheree, and Marlo—if they all agree to sign Season 14 contracts. Producers are reportedly scouring the city for new faces, in hopes of rounding out the cast.

RHOA is not the only “Housewives” franchise struggling to stop the ratings bleed, amid a delayed production schedule.

As reported—The Real Housewives of New York has taken a ratings nosedive—and things are so chaotic behind the scenes that production has delayed the reunion taping from August 5 to at least September. Filming season has also reportedly been bumped from late 2021 to early 2022.

Five separate sources reached out to the Daily Mail to confirm the news about the revised schedule put out by production.

Production wrote to the current cast, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, and Eboni K. Williams to notify them of the reunion delay, and the ladies were advised of the later filming schedule.

Only 764,000 viewers tuned in to the July 6 episode, with Bravo recording its lowest-rated episode of all time, aside from the Season 7 and 12 RHONY “secrets” recap episodes.

