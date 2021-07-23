Vanderpump Rules ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Engaged To Brock Davies… See Her MASSIVE Ring! By

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are engaged. Several sources told E! News that the rugby player recently popped the question to the Vanderpump Rules star, and that she accepted. The couple sparked chatter after Scheana was seen sporting a giant diamond ring while out and about in Los Angeles, on July 20. Kyle Chan, a close pal of the Bravo star, reportedly designed the engagement ring.

The couple was later spotted celebrating their happy news alongside James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, and Ariana Madix, according to a snitch inside the upscale restaurant, Craig’s.

“Brock and Ariana kept grabbing Scheana‘s arms and looking super happy and excited for her,” the insider said. “Scheana looked really happy and her and Brock look really in love. They were cuddling at the table and laughing the entire night.”

Scheana and Brock became new parents three months ago, welcoming their daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies, on April 26. The Bravo duo has been an item since November 2019.

Scheana shared that the couple was expecting a daughter, in November. The Bravo star posted a video of her gender reveal party, popping a pink cannon while her boyfriend kicked a rugby ball full of pink powder.

“I’m just excited to be having a healthy baby,” she told People. “After the miscarriage and getting pregnant so quickly after, I just prayed for a healthy baby. But I am so excited to put the biggest bows in my little girl’s hair and spoil her with unicorns!”

“I was just praying and hoping all the genetics and tests came back okay,” she added. “I hope to have two or three kids and I want both a boy and a girl or two, so it didn’t matter the order to me!”

The VPR star shared the story behind her daughter’s unique name during a May episode of her podcast, “Scheanaigans with Scheana Shay.”

“Back in high school, I was a huge fan of The O.C., specifically Rachel Bilson,” Scheana said. “She, to this day, is one of my favorite actresses.”

The moniker was also a “perfect fit” because Brock’s daughter from a previous relationship is named Winter.

Scheana celebrated her first Mother’s Day by sharing a sweet snap of her baby girl on Instagram.

”Becoming a mom has been the most amazing gift I have ever received,” she wrote on May 9. “@summermoon I will always and forever love you endlessly and protect you. You have changed my life.”

The reality star celebrated Father’s Day by gushing that Summer is “one lucky girl” in an Instagram tribute to her future husband.

“You are the most amazing, hands on and loving father I could ever ask for for our daughter,” she wrote on June 20. “From day one @summermoon has felt love and comfort from you. You can clearly see where her happy place is (and it’s mine too) Happy Father’s Day honey!!!”

Vanderpump Rules recently wrapped filming Season 9 and is expected to return to Bravo this fall.

