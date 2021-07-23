Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Tom Girardi’s Former Employee Mocks Erika Jayne For Fake Crying On ‘RHOBH’! By

Tom Girardi’s former employee Kim Archie isn’t impressed with Erika Jayne’s acting skills this season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In a recent interview with the “Juicy Scoop Podcast,” the legal consultant mocked Erika’s teary scene with the black mascara.

“There’s been waterproof mascara since 1938 — before we were all born — so I’m sure she could get waterproof mascara,” Archie said.

She continued, “she likes big sunglasses. There are scenes that somebody posted where she’s inside with sunglasses. So she’s sitting in bright sunlight with non-waterproof mascara, you know, just sobbing.”

“That whole scene and I watched it. Did she take acting classes? I thought she went to, like, an art high school in Atlanta. She needs to get her money back from any classes because nobody was buying any of that. I mean, that was terrible acting. It was horrible.”

The show’s host Heather McDonald chimed in and pointed out that Erika didn’t wipe her tears — which is a natural reaction when a person is crying.

In addition to the poor acting, Archie wasn’t impressed with the 50-year old reality star’s lack of remorse for the victims.

“Who gave you that narrative? Like, who’s crafting this PR stuff? I mean, come on. We all know she’s on a reality show. She’s done enough media. Her side has to craft a narrative and lay it out — who’s doing it? Who’s coming up with this? Because it looks wild. I mean, it doesn’t make sense.”

Erika isn’t too concerned with what others have to say about her legal issues and the breakdown of her marriage, including her co-stars.

She recently told a photog “I really don’t give a f*** if they do or they don’t,” when asked whether her co-stars believe her story.

Unlike previous seasons, Erika has shared intimate details about her marriage to disbarred attorney Tom Girardi on this season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, leaving fans to speculate if the sudden show of emotion is to gain viewer sympathy.

