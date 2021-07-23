Sister Wives ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Gives Fans An Exclusive Look Into Her RV Life On Coyote Pass! By

Janelle Brown is living the good life in her new mobile home and has been sharing details about her Coyote Pass adventure with fans on social media. The Sister Wives clan has yet to break ground on their Arizona property, but the second wife of Kody Brown didn’t wait to set up a new home—in an RV.

“So I have something fun to share. I acted boldly and seized an adventure,” the TLC star wrote via Instagram on June 27. “The rental where I was living was sold and I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental. Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are I’m sure, rentals are even harder to come by. Presenting my new summer adventure – the RV life but camped on our property.”

“Lots to do out here on the land so I figured why not be onsite. Honestly I’m alternating between extreme excitement as I’ve always wanted to try this and anxiety at all the unknown variables. So stay tuned, this is about to get real!” Janelle added.

The last season of the long-running TLC series featured Kody’s dream to build one supersized house for his four wives and children, but Meri, 50, Janelle, 52, Christine, 49, and Robyn, 42, opted to live apart, in their own separate homes. The Browns have yet to break ground on the property, which they purchased for $820,000 in 2018. The large plural family relocated from Las Vegas to Flagstaff in 2018, and Kody’s wives and kids have been living in a chaotic mix of rental properties and purchased homes.

Janelle has been letting fans in on her “summer adventure” via Instagram and sharing snaps of her life on the family property.

“Good morning 🙂 This is going to be a fun adventure – nice perks #rvlife #summerfun,” Janelle captioned a photo of a lovely sunrise, on June 29.

Janelle gave fans an inside look into a romantically rustic date night with Kody on July 7, captioning a picnic table pic— “Set up the picnic table so it’s in the evening shade of the RV. Dining al fresco and stargazing on the menu tonight if the clouds cooperate! #rvlife #adventureintheeveryday.”

Janelle shared a photo of her new neighbors— a herd of elk.

“Sorry it’s blurry but I had to take photo through the screen because I knew I would spook my new neighbors when I opened the door. There is a herd of at least 30 elk that graze all around my RV – often right outside front door in the morning. I try and hold off going out with dogs as long as I can because I love watching them. #elk #rvlife #goodmorning,” Janelle wrote alongside the wildlife photo.

“Still getting everything unpacked and organized. Sorting through all the stuff I thought would fit and really doesn’t 😂. Couldn’t find my toaster so improvising. And it appears I need a bigger coffee pot. This one falls through the openings over the burner. #adventure #rvlife #livingsimply,” Janelle captioned another pic of a pan of toasted bread.

Janelle explained how she accesses power while living on Coyote Pass.

“Many of you have asked about utilities etc and I am currently living off grid. Boon docking or dry camping some of you call it. But before some of you get your panties in a twist I am fine lol. It’s just part of the process,” she explained in mid July. “But a battery upgrade was in order and it’s done. Huge upgrade and improvement in storage and time between generator runs. Especially with increasing solar panel count as well. #rvlife #offgrid #simpleliving.”

Janelle later fired back at a follower who bashed Kody for allowing his wife to “live this way.”

“My husband didn’t do anything. I chose this,” the reality mom responded.“I’m shocked that you think I’m some sort of meek, mild person that can be told to do anything that I don’t agree to. I’m sorry you are so short-sighted and want to make rude comments from behind your keyboard.”

