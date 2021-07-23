Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ‘RHOBH’ Erika Jayne Has A Meltdown As She Lets The Ladies Into Her Divorce Drama! By

This week on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff continue their feud from Lake Tahoe at Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s house. Please let it end this week. And Miss XXpen$ive, Erika Girardi, shares more about her divorce from husband, Tom Girardi.

Sutton is still overreacting and upset from another argument with Crystal where this time Crystal says that Sutton is jealous. The ladies surround Sutton to try to help her calm down while Crystal smirks on the couch. Garcelle Beauvais tries to reason with Crystal about the word violation. And Crystal doubles down. Erika joins in and tells Crystal that “you can’t egg her on.” Sutton rejoins the group and apologizes for “talking badly about your pants.” But Sutton in her production interview only apologizes for calling them leather when they were pleather.

Kyle Richards gives her usual can’t-we-all-get-along? speech. Crystal asks what she did to trigger Sutton. Sutton says, “your presence.” Sutton reiterates that Crystal makes judgments about her without knowing her. Crystal says, “You know that line? When people show you who they are, believe them? That’s all.” Sutton says, “Why are you constantly mean?” Then more back-and-forth about who is more wrong, more hurt, more right. Crystal calls Sutton an “inappropriate awkward person, period, and then you want to cry to get empathy.” Then the women have the get-it-out-so-we-can-move-on part of the gathering.

Four days later, Kyle, Kathy Hilton, and Dorit Kemsley test positive for Covid-19, so each of the women has to quarantine for two weeks. It’s December 2, 2020, and Garcelle is talking to Sutton about the breaking news that Erika and Tom are being sued for allegedly embezzling funds from his law practice. There is another allegation that their divorce is a sham to protect assets from collection action against them. The women can’t reconcile the Erika they know with the allegations in the press.

Two days later, Erika is on a call with Lisa and Kyle. Erika says, “What’s being said is just insane. That my divorce is a sham.” Erika says, “Divorce is very painful. And then to have it called a sham is even more painful. It took a lot of courage to leave. And it took two seconds for some a$$hole to say it was a sham and for everyone to believe it.” In her production interview, Erika is asked a question and she says she can’t answer. Erika tells Lisa and Kyle that she has “more lawyers than I can f-ing afford.” They end this conversation by reassuring Erika that they know who she is, and Lisa says, “You are a good person.”

Five days later, Lisa and Crystal stop by to visit Erika. And Garcelle stops by Kyle’s house to talk at a distance. Kyle is on the balcony and Garcelle is in the backyard. Kyle says that when she tested positive for Covid-19, Mauricio Umansky took their girls and left town. Kyle, fresh out of quarantine, wants to organize a girls’ trip.

Erika asks Lisa and Crystal if it looks like she is hiding assets as they look around at her home. Lisa and Crystal rally around Erika in support. Erika says in her production interview, “People think that Erika Jayne brought down Tom Girardi, Tom Girardi brought down Tom Girardi.” Meanwhile, Garcelle is struggling with the allegations against Erika as she talks to Kyle. Then back to Erika saying that Tom made a mess for everyone to clean up. Garcelle does say in her production interview, “One thing that I do know is that husbands can have secrets that wives don’t know about.”

Erika mentions the balance of power in their marriage was always off, and she doesn’t know much about their finances. Lisa asks if Erika would do anything differently, and Erika shares that she kept asking and was constantly shut out. Erika claims that in another lawsuit, she asked Tom about it, and he said, “don’t worry about it.” And when she pressed further, he said, “I don’t want to talk about it.” Erika goes on to say that with Tom, “Tom wins. You lose. The end.”

Lisa calls her daughter, Delilah Hamlin, and Delilah’s boyfriend, Eyal Booker, to check-in. Amelia Hamlin saw Eyal on ‘Love Island’ and Delilah slid into his DMs. Lisa as a mom would be so fun and yet embarrassing. Lisa tells Eyal that she knows how these girls work, and “half the time they are on their periods, so you have to remember that.” Lisa wants to show Delilah a beautiful Herve Leger cocktail dress that she wants to give her. Then Lisa takes the dress off of a wire hanger and lays it on the garage floor to take a picture of it. There is a photo of Lisa wearing the dress in 1994 when the dress was $5000. This tour through Lisa’s garage and fashion memories is really fun. Can we have more of this?

Speaking of fun, Kathy is howling for her dog as Kyle shows up. Kathy’s latest craft project is wreaths with little creepy dolls? Kyle says she’s depressed from Covid and feels like she can’t be a good mom right now. Portia is struggling. Kyle is concerned that Portia is comfortable not leaving the house and not seeing friends. Kathy tries to reassure Kyle that everyone is going through some kind of situation like this with the pandemic lockdown.

Lisa comes to Sutton’s house to visit. Porter, Sutton’s 18-year-old daughter, is at the house. Lisa talks about her balcony-backyard meet-up with Dorit and how hard it was that Dorit couldn’t see her children while she had Covid. Sutton and Lisa bond over their concern for their beautiful daughters. Sutton suggests that her daughter, Porter, and Lisa’s daughter, Amelia, get together sometime. They laugh about how this meet-up is like a “play date.” The conversation turns to Erika and how Sutton thinks she needs to know real facts before deciding anything.

Kyle meets up with Erika in a park. Erika is overwhelmed and crying. Then Kyle is crying. Erika says, “I could have never predicted this f-ing sh*t.” Erika says that she has a story to tell, but it’s not the right time. Erika reiterates that her divorce is not a sham. And she’s overwhelmed at the possible federal criminal investigation. Erika is lonely. People have turned on her and distanced themselves. She says, “Want to know who your friends are? Go broke. Want to know who your friends are? Go to jail. What to know who your friends are? Ask them to help you bury a body. I don’t know. You’ll find out who’s there for you.”

Erika tells Kyle that she hopes someone is checking on Tom. Erika hasn’t talked to him since the day she left. Erika says that she filed for divorce because Tom just wouldn’t listen to her. According to her, he was dismissive. She would try to bring up issues like his vision loss, hearing loss, or how he degraded her in public, and he wouldn’t hear it.

In her production interview, Erika says, “As much as Tom encouraged me, I think he resented every step I took forward.” Erika says that Tom was upset about her Broadway Show, Chicago. Erika says that she didn’t tell anyone because no one would understand. Does anyone want to know what Erika’s son has to say about all of this? In seasons past, didn’t Erika’s son live with her? Are there house staff and others who likely know more of what was going on?

Next time, the ladies take a trip together in the midst of the government freezing Tom’s assets. Erika reveals more pieces of the puzzle, adding that there might have been another woman. Sound off in the comments. Has what Erika said changed your mind about any of the allegations in the press?

