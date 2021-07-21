Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna Sued For $1.2M By Paparazzi Agency For Stealing & Sharing Photos of Herself! By

Lisa Rinna has been hit by a lawsuit for allegedly swiping paparazzi snaps of herself and sharing them with her social media followers. Legal documents allege that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted at least eight photos that she supposedly pilfered from the paps. Backgrid claims that the reality star infringed on copyrighted material and that the company owns the photos posted on the Bravo star’s account.

The company added the reality star not only shared the pics but “contributed to the reproduction, distribution and public display” when she prompted her 2.7 million Instagram followers to share the photos. Backgrid noted that Rinna is a popular personality and that her IG shares are often viewed by hundreds of thousands of people. The company said that they sent a letter to Rinna’s lawyer in February, but that both parties were unable to settle their dispute. They claim that they have “suffered substantial economic damage” because of the RHOBH star’s actions. They’re suing for $1.2 million in statutory damages and are demanding that Rinna cover their legal fees.

Other celebs, such as Jessica Simpson and Dua Lupa, have landed in similar legal hot water with agencies who claimed ownership of shared images.

Viewers know that Rinna’s legal woes pale in comparison to those of her co-star, Erika Jayne, who is facing multiple lawsuits alongside her estranged husband and disgraced lawyer, Thomas Girardi.

As reported—Rinna took to Twitter last week to defend Erika after RHOBH alum, Camille Grammer-Meyer, threw shade at the reality star’s recently aired emotional breakdown.

Camille, 52, implied that Erika’s tearful conversation with Kyle Richards was a made-for-TV fake, in a snarky comment posted on Twitter.

“We filmed in the Bahamas season 9 and we were all swimming in the water. I don’t remember seeing EJ’s mascara run after swimming underwater. Just saying,” Camille wrote.

“Oh someone needs some attention ok sweetie #YouAreStillAnA–holeOnTwitter,” Rinna fired off in response to Camille’s insinuation that Erika’s mascara streaked face was all for show.

Erika broke down during the most recent episode of the Bravo series, sharing that she felt overwhelmed after being dragged into the legal scandal surrounding her estranged husband. Erika denied that her November divorce filing was a scam designed to allow her to hide assets amid the legal firestorm.

Rinna’s co-star, Garcelle Beauvais, labeled her the “most conniving” castmate in an interview released last month.

Garcelle seemingly confirmed that the duo’s friendship remained rocky in an interview with PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check, via Yahoo Entertainment.

Garcelle weighed in on which cast member she believes most instigates drama within the RHOBH cast.

“I would go back to Rinna. We got a couple of blondes in there. That’s all I’m saying,” Garcelle noted. “I think she definitely knows when the cameras are on, for sure. I mean, she started as an actor. She knows what she’s doing.”

Garcelle also called out Rinna for being the one who surprised her the most, during Season 10.

“I’ve known her for 20 plus years, and on the show, she’s definitely different. But the show sort of wants you to amp stuff up so I think that’s where she was coming from,” Garcelle explained.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

