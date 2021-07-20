Reality TV Shows Keyshia Cole’s Mother Frankie Dies From Drug Overdose On Her Birthday By

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Keyshia Cole‘s mother, Frankie Lons, best known for appearing in Cole’s various reality TV shows, has succumbed to her years-long battle with addiction while celebrating her birthday.

Frankie Lons has passed away from an overdose after a long-fought battle with addiction, her family has confirmed to TMZ. She was 61.

Frankie Lons who battled drug addiction for a very long time, died of a drug overdose while celebrating her 61st birthday.

Keyshia Cole has yet to make a statement regarding her mother’s death. However, Keyshia Cole’s brother, Sam, told TMZ that Frankie, unfortunately, had an overdose while celebrating her birthday.

Per TMZ, “Frankie overdosed at her Oakland home Sunday … the same day she was celebrating her born day, when she apparently took drugs while partying — relapsing on what we’re told was a long, hard-fought journey to sobriety.”

The report continues, “Sam also says the family wants the world to remember Frankie as someone who loved her kids, and who wanted her children to be together … despite their turbulent history.”

The death was first announced by Cole’s sister, Elite Noel, who shared the news to her Instagram stories.

Frankie’s drug addiction was a key storyline in Keyshia Cole’s BET docu-series: “Keyshia Cole: My Life.” The R&B singer openly discussed her mom’s journey to sobriety.

While Keyshia Cole and her siblings did everything possible to help their mother stay on the path of sobriety — she regularly would relapse.

In a 2018 Instagram post, Keyshia, 39, posted a video of her mother along with a caption offering encouragement to people who are dealing with family members who struggle with drug addiction and substance abuse.

“This was 2 1/2 years ago. Every time my mom relapse, it breaks my heart more than it’s already been broken. I’m hoping if any of you are dealing with a family member who’s battling with drug addiction, that you, yourself, are learning how to cope with the struggle of it all. And all the pain it brings to see a loved one constantly relapsing. See them go back to the streets Because that’s what they’re used to or would rather be. I really miss you! And will always love you #FrankTheBank.”

Frankie Lons had Keyshia when she was just a teenager. Soon after Keyshia’s birth, she turned to drugs. The “Heaven Sent” singer was adopted by Leon and Yvonne Cole when she was two years old.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips