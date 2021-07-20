Real Housewives of New York Eboni K. Williams’ Rushes to Explain Suspended Law License! By

Eboni K. Williams’ North Carolina law license is suspended, and the Real Housewives of New York City newbie rushed to spill the tea on Instagram Live before the news hit the press.

Eboni K. Williams has touted her legal eagle career on the Bravo series, but actually cannot practice law in her home state, due to the administrative suspension. The reality star does not hold a license to practice in any other state.

The outlet reports that they were promised a statement by Eboni’s rep after uncovering the truth, but Eboni scooped them by quickly explaining her suspension on Instagram Live. She followed through with a statement after her IG Live session, explaining that she hadn’t “lived or practiced law in North Carolina since 2011” and had “stopped paying the annual fees.”

Eboni’s rookie season turned bumpy after the reality star, the first black cast member, was accused of being “too preachy” when it comes to schooling her RHONY co-stars on race matters.

“My answer is simply this. A — I’m a little bit of a preacher and I wear that as a badge of honor. And I’m a little bit of a teacher too,” Eboni declared during a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

Only 764,000 viewers tuned in to the July 6 episode, with Bravo recording its lowest-rated episode of all time, aside from the Season 7 and 12 “secrets” recap episodes. The ratings crash reportedly has production scrambling.

Eboni K. Williams recently shrugged off the notion that her “preachy” narrative is the reason behind the show’s ratings nosedive. She told TMZ that producers choose what makes it to air and that her intense convos with her co-stars don’t have anything to do with viewers turning off the once-popular franchise.

She added that if her cast-mates didn’t exhibit micro-aggressions, there would be no need to school them on subjects related to race. She reiterated that the discussions have been important, and noted that the show has covered other sensitive topics in the past.

Eboni’s career clarification comes amid reports of behind-the-scenes chaos inside RHONY production.

“All hell is breaking loose behind the scenes at the Real Housewives of New York. While the cameras are down, the drama is continuing,” a source told the Daily Mail, last week.

“The cast is completely divided and the women are not getting along with each other,” the insider said. “Filming ended with all of the women as friends, but as soon as the show started airing, Eboni K. Williams went to war against her castmates – particularly Ramona and Luann and the audience is switching off week after week.”

“Our viewers don’t want to be lectured to,” the source continued. “They want a fun show – tipsy, middle-aged women with money fighting about petty stuff. Yes – let’s talk about the important issues facing our nation – but this cannot be the center of our show.”

“It is the talk of the network that Eboni is demanding that Ramona be demoted to a friend for next season as Eboni believes that the show should be centered around her going forward,” the snitch dished.

“The Countess is uncomfortable to film with Eboni as she is concerned that she will be made to look like a racist for speaking up when she felt defamed in her own home,” the source added. “Ramona is p*ssed that someone is leaking against her and that false stories are coming out painting her as a nightmare who is about to be fired.”

The Real Housewives of New York airs on Tuesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

