Real Housewives of New York Bethenny Frankel Wants To Save 'RHONY' After Eboni K. Williams Ruined The Show & Ramona's Rumored Firing!

Bethenny Frankel believes that she can swoop in and save the Real Housewives of New York City amid the show’s ratings nosedive.

Bethenny Frankel , 50, has been telling people that she wants to come back and work her magic behind the scenes, according to a report by Radar Online.

“Bethenny doesn’t want to return to the show as a cast member, she wants to return as a producer,” sources told the outlet.

The tipster went on, pointing out that Bethenny was a driving force from both sides of the camera.

“Bethenny was far more than just talent when she was a on the show. From day one Bethenny was also as a producer,” the insider added. “She had idea and was very creative and was never shy about jumping in and shaping the show behind the scenes as well as on camera. Bethenny knows how to fix the show and is only a phone call away.”

Bethenny Frankel’s enthusiasm comes after her last reality show, “The Big Shot,” crashed in a ratings disaster. The Skinny Girl mogul confidently told the New York Times that she “knows what people want to see,” in an interview about the project.

“If I wasn’t reviewing The Big Shot, I doubt I would have made it past a couple episodes,” one scathing review said about the flopped series.

Bethenny cut ties with longtime friend, producer, Mark Burnett, after working together on “The Big Shot with Bethenny.” The RHONY original signed a multi-year production deal with Burnett before the pair launched the failed show. Bethenny claimed that she was walking away from the deal early in order to work on other projects.

Bethenny was seen over the weekend at a Hamptons book party celebrating the wife of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” producer, Michael Gelman. Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps were reportedly holed up in Luann’s Sag Harbor home, trying to figure out how to rescue the once popular Bravo show.

Conflicting reports have alleged different paths for Ramona, as production scrambles to address the ratings catastrophe. A source told Radar Online that Ramona was headed for Bravo’s chopping block but a network insider insisted that the RHONY veteran’s spot remains secure.

“Ramona Singer ain’t going anywhere,” the network source told the Daily Mail, last week. “This story is complete rubbish.”

“We do not make casting decisions this early in the year, we decide after the reunion episodes have aired,” the source explained. “The production company Shed and the network Bravo really take into account what the fans say online and how they respond to the cast.”

The snitch dished that one of Ramona’s co-stars wants her gone.

“One Housewife in particular has it out for Ramona and she wants her off the show. This Housewife is leaking to news organizations that Ramona is fired in an attempt to push the network to get rid of her,” the tipster claimed.

“Over the coming weeks until the reunion is filmed there will be “anti-Ramona” stories leaked everywhere as this Housewife attempts to push her off the show,” the tipster revealed.

“The only problem is, Housewives fans who have stuck with the show this season know what the problem is, and this year it isn’t Ramona Singer,” the insider added.

