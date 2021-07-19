Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna Goes After Camille Grammer For Calling Erika Jayne’s ‘RHOBH’ Crying Scene Fake: ‘You’re Still An A**hole!’ By

Lisa Rinna slammed her former co-star, Camille Grammer-Meyer after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum threw shade at Erika Jayne’s recently aired emotional breakdown.

Camille, 52, implied that Erika’s tearful conversation with Kyle Richards was a made-for-TV fake, in a snarky comment posted on Twitter.

“We filmed in the Bahamas season 9 and we were all swimming in the water. I don’t remember seeing EJ’s mascara run after swimming underwater. Just saying,” Camille wrote.

We filmed in the Bahamas season 9 and we were all swimming in the water. I don’t remember seeing EJ’s mascara run after swimming underwater 🤷‍♀️Just saying. — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) July 15, 2021

“Oh someone needs some attention ok sweetie #YouAreStillAnA–holeOnTwitter,” Rinna fired off in response to Camille’s insinuation that Erika’s mascara streaked face was all for show.

Erika broke down during the most recent episode of the Bravo series, sharing that she felt overwhelmed after being dragged into the legal scandal surrounding her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi. Erika denied that her November divorce filing was a scam designed to allow her to hide assets amid the legal firestorm.

Shortly after the news of the Girardi breakup broke, class action firm Edelson PC accused the couple of embezzling settlement funds for families of the victims of Lion Air Flight 610, a crash that killed 189 people, in 2018. The law firm accused the couple of staging the split because they “are on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds.”

“This sucks so bad. The things that are being said are just wrong,” Erika said on Wednesday’s episode. “People are believing [the allegations] and they’re everywhere and it’s terrible. I’m here, by myself, and what’s being said, I mean, it’s insane that my divorce is a sham. But nobody cares about the facts.”

The episode aired amid reports alleging that Erika’s days on Bravo might be numbered.

As reported—a source recently told Life & Style Magazine that cast positions held by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and controversial Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, Jen Shah, could be on shaky ground.

“Heads are rolling, and no one feels safe, not the OGs, fan favorites, or the newcomers,” an insider said. “Lots of names are being tossed about, including Erika Jayne and Jen Shah.”

The sudden dismissals of Real Housewives of Orange County stars, Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Vargas have reportedly put “Housewives” on edge, with the outlet’s source noting that “no one feels safe.”

“Bravo has a list of their most problematic stars. Jen and Erika are at the top,” the source dished, adding that “no one knows what their future holds.”

“One minute you’re holding a diamond or a snowball, and the next, you’re looking for work,” the insider added.

An insider recently told The Sun that Erika is emotionally struggling amid the controversy.

“She’s a tough cookie but she’s still struggling emotionally at the moment and hasn’t been leaving her house much,” the source explained. “Despite her defensive posts on social media, she is worried about the case, how her appearance on the show will affect her, and her future.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips