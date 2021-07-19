Real Housewives of Atlanta Falynn Guobadia And Her Alleged Lover Go Public Months After Simon Guobadia Outed Them For Having An Affair! By

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Falynn Guobadia, and Jaylan Banks have made their romance official on Instagram, after denying cheating claims made by Falynn’s ex, Simon Guobadia.

Fans know that Simon and Falynn announced their breakup ahead of Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams, dropping the bomb that she was engaged to Simon, after a month-long romance. In June, Falynn sat down with Adam Newell to spill her side of the story, and Simon reacted to a released teaser, accusing his wife of being unfaithful. Simon uploaded the vid on Instagram and added a bombshell caption, pointing his followers to the Instagram account of Atlanta-based entrepreneur, Jaylan Banks. He also accused Falynn of being pregnant with Banks’ child.

“The Face of Cheating Wife…Let’s start with why I filed for divorce,” Simon captioned the post.

“Let’s start with who she cheated with and currently pregnant for and living in a home I paid for – post divorce. His Instgram handle is itsjaylanbanks and this is how your generosity gets twisted. Let’s get started there,” he added.

Simon later shared a series of home surveillance clips, writing—“When I say I have receipts of a cheating wife, this is what it looks like when Jaylan Duckworth (AKA Jaylan Banks) comes to my home on different days to sleep with my wife while I’m out of town in Miami,” Simon said. “Wait for the video showing them coming back to my home at the end of a night out trying to avoid front door cameras. The dumb f*cks forgot the security cameras cover 360 degree view of the property. You cannot come on the property without being noticed by security cameras. Smdh. There are more receipts if needed.”

“Tell me how many husbands or wives should tolerate this type of behavior from their spouse,” Simon continued. “I filed for divorce a second time AFTER this video. She got a baby to prove that she was actively cheating.”

Jaylan denied Simon’s allegations, speaking out about the chatter on The Shade Room.

“This is not news to Simon. He has taken some random footage that Falynn has access to as well and has spinned it into lies,” Jaylan said of Simon’s exposed footage.

“At that time, I was not only her best friend but also her assistant. I was there for a whole week (which Simon knew about). I even have my own quarters in the home which is located on the first floor down the hall from the kitchen,” Jaylan told the outlet. “I am very aware of all of the cameras that cover the home as I was present when the house was under construction.”

Later that same month, Falynn shared a toast with her supposed bestie, and Jaylan posted the moment on his Instagram Stories.

Jaylan defended the duo’s friendship after his video was shared on The Shade Room’s Instagram account.

“I find it real funny how these comments are bashing us because we are hanging out as friends LIKE WE’VE been doing for the past two years, but it’s fine for a married man to be engaged while married?” he said.

Jaylan is now announcing a confirmed romance and sharing cozy couple selfies on social media.

“A man is truly a man when he earns the respect of a good woman and keeps her trust,” Jaylan captioned one date night photo.

“I don’t need approval from anyone on what i do in MY LIFE. We were best friends at first, That being said I picked up where a man left off, I’m happy and she’s happy. That’s it,” Jaylan added in the post’s comment section.

Simon has yet to comment on Jaylan’s announcement, but many fans are beginning to believe that Porsha’s fiancé was right, all along.

