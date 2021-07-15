Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Tom Girardi’s Conservatorship Made Official After The Court States He Has ‘Major Neurocognitive Disorder’! By

Robert Girardi, the younger brother of Thomas Girardi, has been officially named the lawyer’s permanent conservator. Robert filed letters of conservatorship on Monday, which legally allow him control over the estranged husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne, his finances, and his estate.

All About The Tea obtained documents that state a “major neurocognitive disorder” as the reason for the conservatorship.

The Blast reported in January that Robert asked the court to grant him control over his brother’s affairs because Tom was struggling to take care of himself.

“Thomas V. Girardi (“Tom”) is a renowned trial lawyer, responsible for some of the most notable mass tort verdicts in California. However, at age 81, Tom’s current condition has sadly deteriorated to the point where he cannot care for himself without assistance. His short-term memory is severely compromised and, on information and belief, he is often not oriented as to date, time or place,” Robert said in January, in court documents.

In February, a judge consented to Robert handling his brother’s estate until March 30, after Tom suffered a medical emergency.

Robert also asked the judge to allow him the authority to place Tom Girardi in a facility that treats neurological disorders, such as dementia.

“There was an urgent need for Bob Girardi to have the power to engage counsel in the bankruptcy proceeding on his brother’s behalf, and Tom’s court-appointed counsel clearly agreed, as did the court today,” Robert Girardi’s attorney said in a statement to Page Six, at the time.

Tom was diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer’s disease and dementia a month later, after undergoing a medical evaluation.

Robert’s filed letters come after he was appointed as Tom’s permanent conservator during a June hearing, amid protests from his brother.

“Obviously, I disagree with the conservatorship altogether,” Tom, 82, told a judge regarding his brother controlling his finances and his estate.

“I think that we should put together the reasons why the conservatorship should be dissolved, and then we’ll address it, address the court,” he added. “Right now, I have nothing to say to the court.”

Tom’s physical issues were revealed after Erika filed for divorce from the once-famed lawyer, in November. He was stripped of his law license in March, amid multiple legal challenges.

As previously reported, shortly after the news of the breakup broke, class action firm Edelson PC accused the couple of embezzling settlement funds for families of the victims of Lion Air Flight 610, a crash that killed 189 people, in 2018. The law firm accused the couple of staging the split because they “are on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds.”

Tom’s law partner, Robert Keese, along with other business partners, Robert Finnerty and Jill O’Callahan, claim that they’re owed approximately $315k in income from the partnership. Keese sued Tom to dissolve their partnership, in December. Tom’s partners alleged that he used the money owed to them “for his own personal gain.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.