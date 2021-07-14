Real Housewives of Potomac RHOP’s Dr. Wendy Osefo Admits To Getting Her Butt Done: ‘So Happy With My New Boobies AND Booty’! By

Wendy Osefo revealed her plastic surgery makeover during the Season 6 premiere of the Real Housewives of Potomac. The reality star threw a Nude Interlude party at her home, where she showed off her breast augmentation and Brazilian butt lift to her castmates.

“I want to introduce you guys to my new friends… happiness,” Wendy announced after a longwinded explanation about how the pandemic allowed her time to determine what would make her happy.

Wendy opened her robe to reveal her new curves, highlighted in a tight satin minidress.

“Being a professor and being a commentator, you are supposed to fit into a certain box, and I’ve always felt like I’m trapped. But now, I get to be my authentic self,” Wendy added.

Wendy sounded off on Twitter as the episode aired—calling out editors for axing the footage in which she described the work done to her butt.

“They are so shady. I told the ladies at The Nude Interlude dinner that I had a breast augmentation AND bbl. Not sure why they did not show that. But yes, loving my bobbies AND booty,” Wendy wrote on Twitter.

😩🤣 They are so shady 😩🤣. I told the ladies at The Nude Interlude dinner that I had a breast augmentation AND bbl. Not sure why they did not show that 👀. But yes, loving my bobbies AND booty💃🏾😜. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/Ygpgleq0rp — Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) July 12, 2021

Wendy posted her thanks to surgeon, Dr. Joseph Michaels, on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself with the doctor at his office.

“Thank you to Dr. @drjosephmichaels for his amazing work! Going under the knife is NOT for everyone, but for me – a mom of three who exclusively breastfed I always knew after my last baby I would want to get back myself. Get back to Wendy,” she wrote.

‘The #RHOP viewers met me last year, just 1.5 months after having a baby and now I was able to share this experience of getting back to pre-baby Wendy with some sparkle. So happy with my new boobies AND booty,” the reality star added.

“Whatever your decision, make sure to do your research. Everyone’s journey is different, but feel free to DM me with any questions you may have. Needless to say, I highly recommend my doc— he is truly amazing!” she concluded.

Wendy’s makeover comes after her co-star, Karen Huger, admitted to having work done on her nose after Andy Cohen noticed that her face looked different, during the Season 5 reunion.

“I had injections put into my nose because it was bothering my breathing,” Karen explained during the post-season series.

“My nose just tilts down with time, and they just filled the tip of my nose up with a little filler,” the RHOP star said.

The Season 6 preview trailer hinted that Wendy’s storyline will involve circulating cheating rumors about her husband, Eddie Osefo.

“So when are we going to talk about the Eddie rumors?” Gizelle asked Ashley Darby in the sneak peek preview trailer.

Wendy took issue with the gossip session, and Gizelle addressed her comments during a recent interview with E!.

“There were Eddie rumors on social media, and typically if things are out there, we talk about it,” Gizelle told the outlet. ”In Potomac, we talk about it. We don’t hide anything.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

