Ramona Singer BEGGED Fans To Watch ‘RHONY’ Days Before Producers Decided To Fire Her: ‘I Need Your Support’!

Ramona Singer might be headed to the Bravo chopping block, according to a report by Radar Online. Sources told the outlet that time is running out for the Real Housewives of New York City veteran, amid a ratings crash.

“The only original New York cast member who has never left from day one is Ramona Singer but now her time is up,” sources tell Radar.

“Ramona will not be invited back to the next season of the show, which is currently not in production for a couple of reasons. One, she is too expensive. She is the only lady that has been on the show from day one, (Countess LuAnn was demoted to ‘a friend’ before returning as a full-time cast member) and her salary reflects it,” the insider dished.

“Plus, the basic premise of the show doesn’t work anymore. A bunch of older white women behaving badly was fun a decade ago but not today,” the tipster continued. “The world has changed and if the show wants to survive another decade it must change too and that starts with the cast.”

Fired Real Housewives of Orange County star, Kelly Dodd, pointed to a “woke broke” mentality among viewers, and it appears that Ramona agrees.

“Ramona is furious that the show is changing. She doesn’t understand why her behavior isn’t great TV anymore. After over a decade of being rewarded for saying and doing the things she has done, she does not understand what the problem is,” the source explained.

Fans of the show know that Ramona told Eboni Williams, the first black cast member, that she didn’t understand how she could speak on “suffering.”

“But you’re living a great life, I don’t understand,” Ramona said. “I want to live your life … I want your life, bitch. It’s real good.”

Sources claim that while Bravo has not confirmed any decision, the network is ready to part ways with the RHONY veteran. The show’s ratings have seen a dramatic decline this season, and producers are seemingly trying to fix what they see as the problem.

Ramona, 64, appeared unaware of the rumored cast shakeup as she spent the weekend partying with a group of her favorite besties. The Bravo star started her weekend on a yacht, tagging herself in Sag Harbor, New York, before landing at a friend’s mansion. She shared snaps of her luxury jaunt on Instagram, posting selfies on board the vessel and at her friend’s home.

“Boating day in Sag Harbor!!” Ramona captioned the yacht snap on Saturday.

“A beautiful day for a celebration @colleenrein,” she captioned another photo, snapped with a gal pal in Southampton, New York.

Fans flooded her comment sections with questions about her rumored exit, and Ramona initially responded only to comments about her fashion. However, she did respond to one fan who noted that Season 13 was a tough one to watch.

“Absolutely gorgeous Ramona – I’m really struggling to keep watching RHONY, Leah‘s rudeness is beyond acceptable and Ebony‘s preaching is also off the scale,” the follower wrote.

“Andy Cohen needs to wake up, and stop peddling his political beliefs via his ‘housewives’ franchise,” the person added.

Ramona finally spoke up, begging the viewer to stay in her corner.

“Please keep watching I’ve been doing the show for 13 years and I need your support,” Ramona said.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Tuesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

