Blac Chyna Claims That Khloé Kardashian Threatened To Quit ‘KUWTK’ If E! Execs Didn’t Cancel ‘Rob & Chyna’!

Blac Chyna is alleging that Khloe Kardashian threatened to quit filming “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” unless E! executives axed “Rob & Chyna,” the reality show she did alongside her ex, Rob Kardashian. Chyna’s legal battle against her ex-fiancé and his family rages on, and her bombshell allegation is outlined in legal documents obtained by Radar Online.

Chyna has accused the Kardashians of plotting against her in a scheme designed to force her out of Rob’s life. She is asking the court to award her millions of dollars, to cover what she believes she lost because of the “illegal interference” that allegedly sparked the decision to cancel “Rob and Chyna.”

Chyna claims in her suit that Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner were all in cahoots to spread lies and manipulate executives. She labeled Kris the “ringleader” who supposedly pressured E! executives to ax the reality show after it had been renewed for a second season.

Chyna alleges that Kris told producers that she had assaulted Rob while knowing the allegation to be false, according to court docs.

“Kris Jenner acted with actual malice in December 2016 when she falsely claimed that Chyna ‘beat the shit out of’ Rob’s face and told the ‘Rob & Chyna’ showrunner and executive producer ‘let’s take Chyna off the [‘Rob & Chyna’] show,’” Chyna said in legal documents.

Chyna also accuses Kim of lying about the supposed abuse. She claims that Kim told her sisters, Khloe and Kylie, to communicate with other producers and demand that Chyna be fired. Kylie reportedly offered to fill in the scheduled slot with footage about her own life, if E! canceled “Rob & Chyna.”

Khloe supposedly wrote an “email to Jeff Olde of E! threatening to not move forward with ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ (KUWTK) if ‘Rob & Chyna’ Season 2 was not canceled based on Khloe’s false claim that ‘Rob’s safety’ was in danger due to Chyna’s ‘volatile’ behavior.”

Chyna believes that the family’s alleged actions led to the show’s cancellation and to her losing millions. The family has denied Chyna’s accusations and has refused to settle out of court.

As reported in December 2020—Blac Chyna scored one major victory in her lengthy legal battle against the famous clan. A judge ordered Bunim/Murray Productions, the company behind the canceled series, to hand over unaired footage that was slated to air on the second season of the show before the series was axed.

Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, told Page Six that the second season footage features Rob lovingly by Chyna’s side after she endured a medical procedure. The judge also ordered that unaired footage from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” be surrendered. The footage, filmed in March 2017, shows Rob and Chyna co-parenting their daughter, Dream Kardashian, and working on their relationship.

The production company was ordered to deliver the unaired Season 2 of “Rob & Chyna” and the specific KUWTK footage to Chyna within 45 days. Rob Kardashian was reportedly not part of the hearing because his input was not relevant to the case, according to a source.

