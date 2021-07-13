Real Housewives of Potomac Gizelle Bryant & Robyn Dixon Shade TF Out Of Former ‘RHOP’ Castmate, Monique Samuels: ‘To Say She Wasn’t Missed Is An Understatement!’ By

The Real Housewives of Potomac returned to Bravo on Sunday, but Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon got the shade party started early in a recent interview with E! News. The duo sounded off about their former castmate, Monique Samuels, and weighed in on cast rookie, Mia Thornton, ahead of the show’s premiere. Fans know that Monique left the show after Season 5, which featured her physical altercation with Candiace Dillard-Bassett and a particularly spicy reunion appearance.

“To be honest, we do not utter Monique‘s name, not one time, so to say that she wasn’t missed was kind of an understatement,” Robyn told the outlet. “That’s no knock to her, it’s just we as grown women chose to move forward and not dwell in the past.”

“And, on the flip side, there’s a new person coming around, Mia [Thornton], who has nothing to do with any of the drama of the past,” Robyn continued. “It was refreshing to meet someone new that could care less about what happened in the past and wanted to meet us on her own.”

“So to say that Monique wasn’t missed, that’s an understatement. I’m not trying to be mean, we just had to move on and try to move forward,” Robyn reiterated.

Gizelle was asked to weigh in on Monique’s absence, and the reality star shadily responded by asking—“Who’s Monique?”

“Last season I found it to be toxic, and we had none of that. We had absolutely none of that,” Gizelle shared.

Both of the ladies cheered Season 6 newbie, Mia Thornton.

“This girl is like an open book. She shared so much about herself in probably my first couple times of meeting her. I know more about her than I ever knew about Monique in years,” Robyn remarked.

“Mia, she was brought into the group by Karen [Huger]. We had a bit of a rocky start,” Gizelle dished. “I think she had somebody in her ear telling her things, but by the time the season was mid-way through, I was able to really spend some quality time with Mia. I absolutely love her. I think she’s a great addition to the cast, and I think that she’s kind of like a breath of fresh air for the fans. I think they’ll love her.”

As reported—Monique put Bravo on blast last month during an appearance on the “Behind the Rope with David Yontef” podcast.

“You would think after being quiet for almost a year, I would be allowed now that we can talk about it, to talk about it,” Monique said.

The mom of three claimed that Bravo iced her out when she communicated about publicly discussing the altercation with Candiace.

“I was not even getting press opportunities. They tried to ban me from doing press,” Monique explained. “It was just craziness. I was like, the disrespect! I just felt like they were treating me less than a human.”

Monique added that she had no regrets about walking away from the reality franchise.

“I don’t [miss it]. Even when they started filming, the thought of trying to prepare my life for cameras and everything else in my life that I have going on with my businesses that I’ve been working hard on, I can’t even imagine the whole tug of war,” Monique stated.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

