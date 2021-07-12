Celebrity News RHOBH’s Erika Jayne And RHOSLC’s Jen Shah At Risk Of Being FIRED… They Top Bravo’s ‘Most Problematic’ Housewives List! By

Erika Jayne and Jen Shah may be headed for Bravo’s chopping block according to a report published in the most recent issue of Life & Style magazine. A source told the mag that the cast positions held by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star could be on shaky ground.

“Heads are rolling, and no one feels safe, not the OGs, fan favorites or the newcomers,” an insider said. “Lots of names are being tossed about, including Erika Jayne and Jen Shah.”

Housewives fans know that Erika and her estranged husband and former famed attorney, Thomas Girardi, have been accused of embezzling millions owed to family members of victims of a 2018 plane crash. Jen was hit by accusations that she allegedly preyed on the elderly by operating a long running telemarketing scheme. Jen was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, after being arrested in March.

Jen Shah was arrested in Salt Lake City on an indictment out of Manhattan federal court. Stuart Smith, who appeared with Jen on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was also indicted in the alleged scheme.



“Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam. In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement.

The sudden dismissals of Real Housewives of Orange County stars, Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Vargas have reportedly put “Housewives” on edge, with the outlet’s source noting that “no one feels safe.”

Jen could face up to 50 years in prison but continues to film the Bravo reality series. Fans know that Erika’s divorce narrative is unfolding on the currently airing cycle of RHOBH.

“Bravo has a list of their most problematic stars. Jen and Erika are at the top,” the source dished, adding that “no one knows what their future holds.”

“One minute you’re holding a diamond or a snowball, and the next, you’re looking for work,” the insider added.

As previously reported— Erika Jayne is “not happy” with the show’s editing after being hit by fan backlash, according to a recent report by The Sun.

Erika has denied any involvement in the legal scandal, but a source told the outlet that she is actually worried about the unfolding case.

“Erika is not happy with the editing on Real Housewives as she thinks it is exacerbating the public’s criticism of her spending,” the insider said.

“She’s flaunted her wealth on the show for years, along with Tom, and now it’s coming back to bite her amid the embezzlement scandal,” the source added.

The tipster claimed that Erika is emotionally struggling amid the controversy.

“She’s a tough cookie but she’s still struggling emotionally at the moment and hasn’t been leaving her house much,” the source explained. “Despite her defensive posts on social media, she is worried about the case, how her appearance on the show will affect her, and her future.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

The second season of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is expected to premiere later this year.