Real Housewives of Potomac Gizelle Bryant Says She’s Having A ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Following Breakup From Ex-Husband Jamal! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Gizelle Bryant is back on the market after a lukewarm reconciliation with her ex-husband, Jamal Bryant, went south. The ex-couple divorced in 2009 but gave their relationship another try via a long-distance romance in 2019. Gizelle is heading into Season 6 as a single lady who is looking for love.

“Listen, we were a victim of the pandemic,” the reality star told E! News. “I don’t think any long-distance relationship can really withstand not seeing each other. But is he still in my life, is he still one of my best friends? Absolutely.”

The “Bravo’s Chat Room” host hinted that she was “not opposed” to re-tying the knot with her ex, in April 2020. Today, the mom of three is enjoying a “hot girl summer.”

“Has it started? Oh my gosh, yes!” Gizelle declared. “Gizelle’s out here, she’s dating, she’s doing her thing, she’s having fun. And you know, I really enjoy just being free, feeling free, and not having to think about compromising about anything.”

Gizelle, 50, shared that her three daughters, Adore, Angel, and Grace, are on board with their mom rebooting her dating life. She added that the girls were not upset about her second split from their father.

“They will always take my lead and they just want me to be happy, one way or another,” the RHOP star said.

“To be honest with you, we were all in a pandemic and they really didn’t care because they were doing school virtually, their life was at that point in the dumps, in their mind,” she explained. ”We just had other things to think about. Their only concern is just my happiness. As long as mommy’s happy, they’re happy.”

Gizelle confirmed her split from Jamal in June on E! News “Nightly Pop.”

“He lives in Atlanta. I live here in Maryland and we were going through a pandemic. And you just really can’t have a long-distance pandemic relationship. That just don’t work,” she explained. “But we are still the best of friends, in each other’s lives, there’s no issues,” “I’ve known Jamal 25 years. I know who and what he is. I know what our relationship is. So it didn’t play a part [in our split].”

Gizelle noted that “Jamal is family for life,” and added that she chose to dismiss the chatter about his alleged behavior outside their past renewed romance.

“I’ve known Jamal 25 years. People have had issues and commentary and things to say about him forever. I know who and what he is. I know what our relationship is. So it didn’t play a part [in our split],” she confirmed. “We just couldn’t see each other. So it just didn’t make sense.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres on Sunday, July 11 with a supersized episode at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

