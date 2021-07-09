Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Brandi Glanville Exposes Denise Richards For Giving Bravo An Ultimatum Prior To ‘RHOBH’ Reunion After Denise Denies Demanding Lisa Rinna Be Fired! By

Brandi Glanville has interjected herself into drama swirling between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna and Bravo alum, Denise Richards. Brandi sounded off after a rumor circulated that claimed that Denise tried to get Rinna axed from the cast.

The RHOBH alum recently shared that she was encouraged after Denise extended an “olive branch” by liking one of her family photos on Instagram. Denise reportedly took back her “like” prompting Brandi to resume bashing her former friend.

Denise recently denied that she demanded that Bravo cut Rinna so she could return to the show, despite Garcelle Beauvais recently hinting at the idea during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” Denise took to Twitter to shoot down the rumor, last week.

“And for the record. Did not demand an ultimatum,” Denise tweeted on July 2, after thanking a fan for shared support.

Brandi decided to throw in her two cents on Denise’s denial, alleging that the actress had made similar demands in the past.

“Funny [Denise Richards] claims not to have given Bravo an ultimatum with [Lisa Rinna] but she sure did with me! She told Bravo she would not participate in the reunion if I was there so I was canceled morning of. Bravo paid me double [’cause] they felt bad,” Brandi wrote on Twitter, on July 7.

Brandi and Denise were scheduled to face off on the reunion stage over Brandi’s sexual encounter claim, but Brandi later clarified that she and Bravo agreed on the day of the taping that she would not attend the cast sit-down.

“They wanted the other women to hash out their differences without me being there,” Brandi told Celeb Magazine at the time. “Had I been there, I would have been the [Camille Grammer] of the last reunion. I would come in at the end of the reunion and then I would end up being the focal point even though I wasn’t a full-time cast member.”

Brandi revealed that Bravo paid her “double” the figure she would’ve earned if she had attended the reunion, in light of her past complaints about not being compensated by the network.

“I make no money and then they use me the whole season for their PR,” Brandi commented in August 2020.

As previously reported—Brandi inserted herself into the drama swirling around former co-star, Erika Jayne, when she revealed that she shot down an offer to appear in the ABC documentary, “The Housewife and the Hustler.” She explained that she dismissed the idea because the job was unpaid, but added that she would have turned down the project even if she was offered compensation.

“I know her. We’re friendly. I don’t know anything about that situation so why would I want to speak on it?” she explained, during the June 25 episode of her podcast, ‘Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.’”

“They got two people that don’t know Erika at all,” Brandi added. “Danielle Staub, it was kind of hilarious. They got Dana Wilkey. She’s always defended me. She’s really nice to me. So why would I go and talk about something I don’t know anything about? And for no money. What are these ladies doing?”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

