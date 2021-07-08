Basketball Wives Shaunie O’Neal Reveals That She’s Dating A Pastor: ‘God Sent You’! By

Basketball Wives executive producer, Shaunie O’Neal, has gone Instagram official with her new relationship. Shaunie posted heartfelt birthday wishes honoring Keion Henderson, a Houston, Texas pastor, on Tuesday.

Shaunie shared her message alongside a series of photos and videos of the happy couple.

“Happy birthday to my best friend and partner in life, Keion,” the reality star wrote. “Today many will celebrate you for the impact that you have made in their lives, the love you’ve shown to perfect strangers, and the comfort you’ve provided sharing the word of God. Today I celebrate you because as our friendship has blossomed, you’ve become my safe place where I can authentically grow without judgement. You are my soundboard, you’ve taught me so much thus far, and you love me and my children unconditionally.”

“During a time where I had given up on finding a soulmate, God sent you,” Shaunie added. “Thank you for being my friend first, yet being intentional with my time and heart. Happiest Birthday to the man that has made me The Happiest Girl In The World!”

Keion responded via a comment on the post.

“The honor is mines. I will accept the many congratulatory messages. But yours I will cherish,” the pastor wrote.

Keion reposted Shaunie’s message and added his own caption.

“I will accept all congratulatory messages but yours, @shaunieoneal5 will I cherish forever. Thank you for making my 40th Birthday one I will never forget! Shaunie, you’re the gift that keeps on giving. Thank You for accepting my friendship first and trusting me as your safe space where we both can grow without judgement. #thisis40.”

Keion also shared a snap from a Shaunie O’Neal fan page on his Instagram Story.

Keion, the founder of Lighthouse Church & Ministries, is a pastor, author, and entrepreneur. He studied theology at Faith Evangelical College and Seminary in Tacoma, Washington. His website reveals that Keion is from Gary, Indiana, and is the father of one daughter.

As reported last month—Basketball Wives is reportedly bringing back some familiar faces for Season 10 to fill the space left by Evelyn Lozada. Basketball Wives allows fans a peek into the lives of a group of women all connected to professional basketball players.

Hip Hollywood previously reported that the VH1 series is bringing back Brooke Bailey, Brittish Williams, and DJ Duffey. The ladies have reportedly been offered contracts and are expected to begin filming Season 10 in the near future. The outlet also reports that Brandi Maxiell may also rejoin the cast. Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, Jennifer Williams, and twin sisters, Nia and Noria Dorsey, will also appear in the upcoming season.

Shaunie O’Neal is expected to appear in a limited role because she is “is focused on creating new and fresh content through her production deal with the network.”

