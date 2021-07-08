Real Housewives of Orange County Kelly Dodd FORCED To Apologize To Heather Dubrow’s Son After Claiming He Gave Her COVID! By

Kelly Dodd has apologized over statements she made about Heather Dubrow’s son after being threatened with a potential lawsuit. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star posted a video on Instagram revealing a legal letter that she received from attorneys repping Heather and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow. Kelly held up the letter in the video while explaining her side of the story.

“So I got this letter from an attorney from the Dubrow family reminding me I made a statement that made it sound like truth, when in fact it was a joke,” Kelly told her followers, on Wednesday.

Kelly explained that she and her husband, Rick Leventhal, caught Covid-19 earlier this year, after attending a New Year’s Eve party. She then put the blame on Heather’s teenage son, Nicholas Dubrow, who also was in attendance.

“And for that, I am offering my sincere apology. I did get COVID from a party on New Year’s Eve. Heather Dubrow’s son and his friends were all there,” Kelly explained. “And while I had information leading us all to believe that we could have gotten COVID from them, because we all, like 24 of us got COVID that night, we obviously have no way of proving or knowing for sure he or his friends were the sources of our infection.”

“And for that, I apologize,” she continued. “I am going on the record right now to be very clear Rick & I don’t know how we caught the virus. And we are both very very sorry for any trouble we caused the Dubrow family. We hope you can accept our sincere apology.”

Kelly held up a letter in the video, sent by Los Angeles law firm, Russ August & Kabat. The subject line reads— “Defamation of Terry and Heather Dubrow and Family.”

The letter is dated June 25, only days after Kelly made remarks referencing Heather’s 16-year-old son.

Bravo announced last month that they were cutting ties with the controversial reality star and bringing Heather back to the RHOC cast.

Kelly made controversial comments about the COVID-19 crisis last season, calling the virus “God’s way of thinning the herd.” She also mocked the Blacks Lives Matter movement by wearing a hat that read, “Drunk Lives Matter” during her bridal bash.

As previously reported— Kelly was caught on camera ranting that she didn’t like black guys during a drunken incident outside of a bar, in April 2016.

In February 2021, Kelly Dodd was fired from Positive Beverage over “controversial views and opinions.”

Heather hinted that she might be up for a RHOC comeback ahead of Bravo’s decision to shake up the cast.

Heather Dubrow, 51, left the series nearly four years ago, after being a full-time cast member for five seasons.

“Honestly, I would never say never, you just don’t know what life is gonna throw your way,” Heather revealed during a recent episode of the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “Or how circumstances change or what you feel like doing. I don’t even know what that set of circumstances would look like.”

Heather Dubrow clashed with Kelly Dodd during Kelly’s rookie season and chose her when asked which former castmate she’d most like to avoid.

“Not because I don’t like her, to be honest with you. She and I actually shared a lot of really fun moments I think she’s a really good mom, I’m really happy for her that she met someone and she’s engaged and all that,” Heather said. “The reason I picked her is because I never know what I am going to get when I see her. Last year she posted some things about me that were dumb, and I laughed, it wasn’t a big deal — I just never know what I am going to get when I see her.”

