Love After Lockup Tracie Wagaman’s Brother Launches GoFundMe For Funeral Expenses! By

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Tracie Wagaman’s brother, Mark Wagaman, has launched a GoFundMe to raise money to pay for the funeral of the “Love After Lockup” personality. The fundraising effort’s goal is to raise $5000, to cover funeral costs.

As reported—Tracie’s friend and former manager, Lily Red, confirmed that the reality star passed away on Thursday, July 1, just one week after giving birth to her second child.

“I just wanted to confirm — I have some sad news about Tracie,” Lily announced via an Instagram video. “Unfortunately, Tracie passed away on July 1. I’m not going to release more details at this time. I just hope that we are praying for her family. I don’t know what else to say…Keep her family in your prayers.”

“I know her family has been notified. I just wanted you guys to hear it from somebody who genuinely cared about her,” she added.

Lily concluded her message with a loving tribute in Tracie’s honor.

“She was a good person, and she was kind, and she loved her fans. And she loved having her fans love her. She loved it. And her family is, I’m sure, heartbroken. There’s nothing else to say except rest in peace Tracie, and you were loved. You were a good person and I’ll miss you a lot,” Lily said.

Mark wrote on the GoFundMe page—”Our family is deeply saddened with our loss. We know she had many friends and followers who were pulling for her. We greatly appreciate all the positive comments you have posted and sent.”

Mark shared a fond memory about his late sister, writing— “She had a heart of gold. I had some medical issues a few years back and wasn’t able to work. She gave me $500 so I could catch up on bills.”

“If you had the chance to meet her I guarantee she would consider you a friend. She was such a people person,” he added.

Mark stated that aside from funeral expenses a portion of the donations would be “put in a savings account for her son and if at all possible her daughter…” He added that the remainder of the money would be used to fund a domestic violence organization that will bear her name.

The WE tv star was mom to a son, Isaac, 4, and reportedly gave birth to a daughter only a week before her death. Tracie delayed announcing her pregnancy until May, reportedly because she was waiting for the child’s father, Luke Loera, to be released from prison. Luke was serving time for allegedly pulling out a machete during an altercation with a security guard. Tracie’s announcement was made amid rumors that the pregnancy was actually the result of a brief romance with Matt Baier, the ex of “Teen Mom” star, Amber Portwood. Tracie accused Luke of physical abuse earlier this year and revealed disturbing images of apparent injuries to her face.

Tracie appeared in Season 2 of “Love After Lockup.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips