Gizelle Bryant Exposes Reason Behind Fight With Wendy Osefo In New ‘RHOP’ Season!

Rumors are heating up ahead of the Season 6 premiere of the Real Housewives of Potomac. Gizelle Bryant shared an inside look at the drama between her and co-star, Wendy Osefo, ahead of Sunday’s supersized premiere.

Fans of the show know that the RHOP trailer hinted that Wendy and Eddie Osefo’s marriage could be in trouble.

“So when are we going to talk about the Eddie rumors?” Gizelle asked Ashley Darby in the sneak peek preview trailer.

Wendy took issue with the gossip session, and Gizelle addressed her comments during a recent interview with E!.

“There were Eddie rumors on social media, and typically if things are out there, we talk about it,” Gizelle told the outlet. ”In Potomac, we talk about it. We don’t hide anything.”

The reality star also spoke out about her heated confrontation with Wendy teased in the Bravo trailer.

“I would be curious to see how the season plays out and how Wendy feels about the season as she views it,” Gizelle said. “I want Wendy to be a viewer this season because I think she was thinking a lot of things happened that didn’t.”

Gizelle added that she has no issues with her castmate—but that Wendy might not feel the same way.

“Listen, I have always been fine with her,” the mom-of-three said. “She might not be fine with me, but I’m fine.”

Gizelle assured viewers that Season 6 will be much more “lighthearted” than last season, which focused on the violent altercation between Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels. Monique departed the Bravo franchise last year.

“Last season I found it to be toxic, and we had none of that. We had absolutely none of that,” the Bravo star explained.

“This is like Potomac back to basics,” Gizelle shared. “This is the season where you guys remember why you fell in love with us because we’re shady, we’re funny, we’re boss businesswomen, but we know how to bring the drama.”

As reported last month—Gizelle revealed her reasons for unfollowing Wendy on Instagram, amid rumors of the brewing Season 6 feud.

“I did unfollow her. Wendy is one of our newer ladies. She umm…how can I describe… that’s why I unfollowed her cause she’s just not that interesting,” the RHOP star dished, during an appearance on The Breakfast Club.

“There’s a lot of things that she thought I did which I did not do,” Gizelle explained. “The reason that she thought I did is because typically, I do do very shady things. And I own it, right? I’m just here to let everybody live in their truth. Let’s just talk about it. So but I didn’t come at it from a shady perspective. I was really like…it was out of concern. What’s going on in your life? Are you able to handle social media? Are you able to handle everything that goes on and goes along with being on a reality television stage?”

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns with an extended episode this Sunday, July 11 at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

