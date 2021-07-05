Love After Lockup ‘Love After Lockup’ Star, Tracie Wagaman, Passes Away At 41! By

Love After Lockup star, Tracie Wagaman, has reportedly passed away at the age of 41. Several outlets have reported the sad news, and Tracie’s friend and former manager, Lily Red, confirmed that the reality star passed away on Thursday, July 1, just one week after giving birth to her second child.

“I just wanted to confirm — I have some sad news about Tracie,” Lily announced via an Instagram video. “Unfortunately, Tracie passed away on July 1. I’m not going to release more details at this time. I just hope that we are praying for her family. I don’t know what else to say…Keep her family in your prayers.”

“I know her family has been notified,” she said, further confirming the news.

Lily concluded her message with a loving tribute in Tracie’s honor.

“She was a good person, and she was kind, and she loved her fans. And she loved having her fans love her. She loved it. And her family is, I’m sure, heartbroken. There’s nothing else to say except rest in peace Tracie, and you were loved. You were a good person and I’ll miss you a lot,” Lily said.

Genevieve Bailey, the girlfriend of her ex-husband, Clint Brady, posted an emotional video about Tracie’s passing on Instagram on Saturday, confirming that the duo had made amends. Gen revealed that the two women had recently communicated and that Tracie had even sent her pics of her new baby. Gen was reportedly told of Lily’s announcement while filming the video.

Tracie spoke out during a January 2021 appearance on “The Domenick Nati Show,” sharing about her life on and off the popular reality show.

The reality personality revealed that she had received an engagement ring from Luke Loera, six weeks prior to the interview.

“It’s not that I’m engaged, it’s just a promise/engagement ring,” the We TV personality said. “I don’t know how long this divorce is going to take.”

Clint officially filed for divorce from Tracie in March 2021. Tracie confirmed that she was pregnant with Luke’s baby in May 2021, amid rumors that the pregnancy was actually the result of a brief romance with Matt Baier, the ex of “Teen Mom” star, Amber Portwood. Tracie accused Luke of physical abuse earlier this year and revealed disturbing images of apparent injuries to her face. Luke was arrested in Las Vegas last month and is currently facing one felony and two misdemeanor charges, after getting into an altercation with a casino security guard.

Clint and Tracie’s divorce was finalized in mid-June, and her baby was born a week later.

