Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne Pissed With 'RHOBH' Editing After Fans DRAG Her For 'Flaunting Her Wealth' Amid Fraud Accusations!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne, is “not happy” with the show’s editing after being hit by fan backlash, according to a report by The Sun. The reality star has been called out by viewers amid her legal woes, after flaunting her riches for years.

Fans know that Erika and her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi, are embroiled in multiple legal scandals. The lawyer and his firm, Girardi Keese, were accused of embezzling funds owed to clients, and Tom has been accused of pilfering millions owed to family members of victims of a 2018 plane crash and using much of the cash to fund Erika’s music career.

Erika has denied any involvement in the scandal, but a source told the outlet that she is actually worried about the unfolding case.

“Erika is not happy with the editing on Real Housewives as she thinks it is exacerbating the public’s criticism of her spending,” the insider said.

“She’s flaunted her wealth on the show for years, along with Tom, and now it’s coming back to bite her amid the embezzlement scandal,” the source added.

The tipster claimed that Erika is emotionally struggling amid the controversy.

“She’s a tough cookie but she’s still struggling emotionally at the moment and hasn’t been leaving her house much,” the source explained. “Despite her defensive posts on social media, she is worried about the case, how her appearance on the show will affect her, and her future.”

“She loves Real Housewives and it’s pretty much all she has left right now as her career hangs in the balance, but she’s facing a huge backlash,” the source added. “Erika is concerned that anything she says or does on camera will be used against her in the lawsuits.”

“Her lawyers are fighting hard to keep details of her finances under wraps, but those who believe her career was funded on the back of trauma want to see it all,” the insider revealed.

Hulu’s recently released documentary, “The Housewife and the Hustler,” sparked a flood of fan criticism on social media. The special focused on the allegations aimed at Tom and Erika, including the belief that the ex-couple’s divorce was deliberately staged ahead of the legal firestorm.

Actress/podcast host, Heather McDonald, asked the question that all RHOBH viewers want to know, in the documentary.

“I think the biggest question is: Did she know?” Heather asked.

Many fans accused Erika of being in the know about Tom’s tricks before the high-powered attorney allegedly ripped off the clients he promised to protect.

“I am disgusted #erikajayne Knows that girl aint dumb you know she picked up some tricks from Tom. Shes a filthy thief but shes not dumb She needs to pay,” one fan wrote.

“Watching the horrific story of how Erika Jayne and husband stole from these poor burn victims. Truely disgusting and Erika had to know I am so appalled I can’t believe @BravoTV and #RHOBH employee these animals! Shame on you too karma is a b***h,” another said.

Ronald Richards, the attorney hired to investigate the performer’s assets, suspects that the lawyer moved more than $20 million to Erika’s company. He recently told the court that he wants to begin questioning those surrounding the reality star, including Erika‘s accountant, Michael Ullman.

The motion reads—”Erika has refused to provide access to her management company, her CPA which also houses her management company, any books and records of EJ Global or any of her affiliated companies.”

“As each day goes by, Erika has been publicly dissipating community assets by selling her clothes on public websites, flaunting large jewels on social media and on television, and has done nothing to assist in return structured firm payments being made to her instead of the firm by the California lottery, notwithstanding she was contacted through counsel over twelve days ago.”

The motion alleged that the reality star used her company to hide her assets, while supposedly blocking communication with her accountant.

“At every turn, Erika has used the glam to continue to aid and abet this sham transactions that have been occurring with respect to large transfers of assets from the [Girardi Keese] to Erika,” the legal document states. “Moreover, the Trustee has received zero cooperation from Erika which is constant [sic] with someone hiding assets.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

