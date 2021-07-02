Love & Hip Hop Hollywood Ray J & Princess Love Reportedly Joining The Cast Of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’! By

Ray J and Princess Love are joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Miami according to a new report by theJasmineBRAND. The couple recently relocated to Miami in order to focus on their rocky relationship, and Ray J hinted that they would be appearing on the popular VH1 series.

“Yo, Miami is alive. Miami is alive. I will be on an island soon. I’m in a hotel now, but I will be on an island once we lock this crib in. So VH1, we might have to go ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’. Y’all might have to trade us for a couple of seasons,” he joked, shortly after he moved to Florida.

Ray J previously starred on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alongside his wife, Princess Love. The couple’s storyline mainly involved the ups and downs of their bumpy romance. The season included a fiery scene between the duo that ended with Ray J pushing Princess into a pool.

The couple also appeared on “The Conversation” which aired on the Zeus Network, where Ray J and Princess sought to work out their multiple marital issues.

Insiders report that the reconciled couple has officially switched coasts, and plan to bring the heat on the Miami franchise.

The couple made headlines in December 2020, after Princess declared that she wanted to have more babies with Ray J amid the couple’s divorce.

As reported earlier that same year, Princess Love filed for divorce from Ray J and requested custody of their two kids, in May 2020. The reality star backed off the petition after Ray J won her back. He publicly revealed that he regretted his decision because he was still “in love” with Princess. He added that he wanted only the best for his wife and the children.

“We’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds,” Ray J said at the time.

A few months later, Ray J blindsided Princess when he filed for divorce and asked for custody of the kids. The couple tried to work things out on the Zeus Original series, “The Conversation,” but their effort fell short.

The Shaderoom later reported that a source close to Princess alleged that Ray J was messing around with “Bad Girls Club” alum, Sarah Oliver.

Princess was “at home with the kids like [she] always is,” the source said.

The insider also noted that the couple was “still in the process of getting a divorce” and that Princess had told Ray J to “live his life.”

Ray J and Princess Love tied the knot in August 2016. They share two young children, Melody Love and Epik Ray.

