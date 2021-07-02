Celebrity News Pregnant Cardi B Rushed To The Hospital After Getting Into ‘Fight’ With Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star! By

Cardi B was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, after an argument threatened to send her into early labor, according to a report by MTO News. Sources close to the rapper told the outlet that Cardi had an argument with a Love and Hip Hop female and that the stress triggered pregnancy complications.

It all began during a Hollywood Unlocked interview, which hit the internet on Monday. Love & Hip Hop personality, Jessica Woo, alleged that someone from the rapper’s crew once commented that their goal was to “knock Nicki [Minaj] out.” Cardi refuted the allegation on social media via an Instagram comment, posted the very same day.

“The lies!!! I hate that I gotta address sh*t that is so irrelevant,” Cardi wrote. “Jessie Woo is the same person that I got on my dm askin[g] me advice because she sign to my old record label and she felt like my old manager played her. If anybody ever told you that about another woman then why would you go and sign with them as well?”

“No matter how stressful my 3 years of litigation when with my old managers was I know he will never say that since he a Queens nikka and the last thing in our head was another woman when we was just trying to make it which we did. And yes I got the dms!” the artist added.

Cardi reportedly suffered such stress from the drama that she was rushed to the emergency room with issues linked to her pregnancy.

“Cardi almost went into pre-term labor,” a friend of the pregnant rapper said.

Cardi later confirmed that she had spent time in the ER.

“Last night I literally had to go to the ER because I stress myself soo much arguing wit a girl that lie about me. Arguing wit my sister because she wanted to violate the girl cause she wanted to promote music. I got so overheated I could’ve even walk straight,” Cardi wrote on social media.

Cardi, 28, announced that she was expecting her second child with her husband, Offset, on Sunday, by posting a nude photo of herself drenched in white paint.

The artist then showed off her blossoming bump during an appearance at the 2021 BET Awards, rocking a sparkly Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit.

The musician bared all in a recent maternity photo shoot, posing topless with her husband. The “Up” rapper’s sexy Instagram share revealed the pregnant artist covering her breasts while her husband’s arms cradled her belly. Cardi gave a nod to the couple’s once bumpy marriage in the post’s caption.

“We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing,” the singer wrote on Instagram, on Monday. “Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes.”

