The Ladies of ‘RHOP’ Bring The PETTINESS In Season 6 Taglines!

Season 6 of the Real Housewives of Potomac is set to kick-off, and Bravo released the official cast taglines on Wednesday.

The Season 6 cast promises to bring the heat, and the ladies’ opening taglines point to a dramatic season. Wendy Osefo, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard, and Ashley Darby return for Season 6, along with newcomer, Mia Thornton.

Wendy points to her career as an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins School of Education with her opening quip.

“This professor doesn’t just grade on the curve, she sets the curve,” Dr. Wendy says.

Mia, who owns a chiropractic clinic, hints that she won’t stand for backstabbing with her snappy tagline.

“If you want to pop off, I’ll be happy to get you adjusted,” Mia says.

Robyn gives a nod to her penchant for tardiness with her reassuring tagline.

“I may keep you waiting, but trust me, I’m worth it,” Robyn declares.

Ashley, a mom to two young sons, teases that Season 6 might get messy.

“The only thing messier than two boys is me,” she says.

Candiace Dillard Basset hints that her lack of patience might get her into trouble.

“My blessings are many and my patience is none,” Candiace says.

Gizelle Bryant wants to dodge drama while throwing lots of shade.

“The secret to this pretty face is staying in the shade,” the reality TV veteran quips.

Karen Huger reminds her co-stars that she will not back down from a fight.

“The Grande Dame can never be duplicated, imitated, or intimidated,” she says in her opener.

The Season 6 RHOP preview trailer revealed that viewers can expect to see lots of highs and lows as the women navigate a variety of personal issues.

Ashley Darby is afraid that “postpartum depression and relationship issues” are on the horizon. Ashley welcomed her second son with husband, Michael Darby, in March. “It’s harder than I thought,” Ashley admits through tears in the sneak peek.

Candiace Dillard-Bassett is working towards her master’s degree while pursuing a singing and acting career. Candiace’s husband, Chris Bassett, steps in as her manager, which sparks tension. “I take care of all your s— all day long,” Chris says in the preview. Candiace later orders her hubby to “shut up.”

Robyn Dixon and her fiance’, Juan Dixon, face issues as Robyn becomes “overwhelmed” while “building a house, a business and possibly a wedding.” Robyn tells the women that she’s feeling “unmotivated,” and Juan pushes her to “get out of the bed” and “go do something,” in a separate scene.

Gizelle Bryant’s relationship with her ex-husband, Jamal Bryant, hits a rough patch, as the reality star works to focus on the couple’s three children.

Wendy Osefo is approaching this season with a “new attitude.” There appears to be trouble in paradise with her husband, Edward Osefo, who complains that Wendy can’t give him “100 percent.” The cheating rumor swirling around the couple is discussed, but Wendy just isn’t having it.

Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres on Sunday, July 11 at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

