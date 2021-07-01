Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne Objects To The Transfer Of Tom Girardi’s $20 Million NFL Case To Another Law Firm, Says It Could Help Pay The ‘Victims’ And Herself! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Erika Jayne’s lawyer has filed an objection to a decision made by the trustee overseeing Tom Girardi’s bankruptcy case, the estranged husband of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

Erika is seeking to cash in on half of Tom’s estate because she claims that the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement. Fans know that Erika filed for divorce from Tom in November, after a 21-year marriage.

Girardi was forced into Chapter 7 bankruptcy by multiple creditors who claim that the attorney owes them tens of millions of dollars. Followers of the legal drama know that the ex-couple has been accused of embezzlement and fraud and that a court-appointed trustee was hired to evaluate and sell off Girardi’s assets in order to pay back his creditors. Erika’s assets are currently being investigated amid allegations that Tom and his law firm, Girardi Keese, fraudulently transferred funds to the reality star. Most think that there will be little cash left once Tom’s debts are settled, but Erika appears to believe otherwise.

According to legal documents obtained by All About The Tea, Erika’s lawyers claim that the attorney presiding over the case recently proposed transferring Tom’s interest in lawsuits involving NFL player concussions to another law firm. Tom was representing several former NFL players in over 100 lawsuits through his firm, Girardi Keese, prior to losing his law license. Erika is objecting to the transfer of Tom’s interest in the NFL cases to another firm.

“Ms. Girardi has a 12th-grade education, was never a GK attorney, and had no role in the operation or management of GK. Ms. Girardi was, however, married for approximately 20 years to Thomas Girardi, whom we understand is the 100% equity holder of GK. Ms. Girardi filed a petition for divorce from Mr. Girardi on or about November 3, 2020; and there was no pre-nuptial agreement,” the reality star’s legal counsel stated.

Erika is reportedly looking to “maximize” her soon-to-be ex’s estate because, under California law, she is entitled to half of any remaining assets after Tom’s creditors are paid off.

Erika thinks that Tom’s pending cases could prove to be “extremely valuable” and could be “potentially sufficient to pay all legitimate creditors in full, including victims of GK, leaving a surplus of millions of dollars for equity.” Erika believes that she could be owed part of that surplus.

Erika thinks that the NFL lawsuits could be worth an estimated $20 million, and the reality star is asking a court to intervene. A judge has not yet ruled on the case.

As previously reported—Ronald Richards, the attorney hired to investigate Erika’s assets, recently cranked up his efforts, asking the court to allow him to question those surrounding the reality star, including her divorce lawyer, Larry Ginsburg, from the firm Harris Ginsburg LLP. He is asking for copies of Erika’s payments to the firm because an examination of the attorney will “also potentially identify any aiders and abettors assisting Erika in hiding the Debtor’s assets. Payments to an attorney are not privileged nor are Harris Ginsburg’s financial records.” Richards is also looking to pin down the homeowner who rented his $1.5 million Hollywood property to the Bravo star, to determine exactly how Erika makes her rent payments. Richards also wants to depose Erika’s business manager/accountant, Michael J. Ullman, who helped Erika to create one of her businesses, Pretty Mess, Inc.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips