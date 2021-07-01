Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Brandi Glanville Says That She Was Asked To Be Apart Of Erika Jayne’s Legal Documentary & Denise Richards Extended ‘The Most Public Olive Branch Of All’! By

Brandi Glanville is weighing in on the documentary, “The Housewife and the Hustler,” which explores the alleged crimes of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne, and her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi. The RHOBH alum sounded off about the documentary on the June 25 episode of her podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.”

Brandi explained that her manager approached her with an unpaid opportunity, but without enough information about the project.

“I did not have all of the information at the time but we found out that it was for the Hulu doc about Erika Jayne-Girardi,” Brandi said.

Brandi confirmed that she shot down the idea because the job was unpaid, but added that she would have turned down the project even if she was offered compensation.

“I know her. We’re friendly. I don’t know anything about that situation so why would I want to speak on it?” she explained. “They got two people that don’t know Erika at all. Danielle Staub, it was kind of hilarious. They got Dana Wilkey. She’s always defended me. She’s really nice to me. So why would I go and talk about something I don’t know anything about? And for no money. What are these ladies doing?”

Brandi admitted that the documentary had some interesting points, but found it strange that country singer, Leann Rimes, the wife of her ex, Eddie Cibrian, was included in the special.

“They cut to a picture of Leann singing and they showed it for a while. Leann told me she used to go and sing for them. She’s like, ‘Oh yeah, I met them a lot over the years.’ And I thought it was kind of shady. Listen, she’s just there to play a gig,” Brandi explained.

The former reality star also shared her thoughts about Denise Richards liking a photo she recently posted of her family, which included Eddie and Leann. Brandi said that she was “left in shock” by Denise’s social media support. Fans know that Denise cut ties with Brandi after discovering that she had exposed their supposed hookup on the Bravo series.

“I literally was like, ‘What?’ And I checked it out and I was like, ‘This is the most public olive branch of all time if that’s what this is,’” Brandi recalled.

Brandi added that she reached out to Denise via DM, but had not heard back from the actress. The former RHOBH star confirmed that she would like to have a conversation with Denise in the future.

“I’m perplexed by the whole thing. I mean, I would love to talk to her and have the conversation that we’ve never had,” Brandi said. “I have a soft spot for her. She did cancel me from the reunion. She’s done a lot of things that were not nice to me but… I feel like something positive could come out of [the ‘like’], even if it’s just a conversation and deciding either we’re going to be friends or we’re just not.”

Brandi said that Denise likely said “horrible things” about her following their alleged fling in order to protect herself.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

