NeNe Leakes Reveals That Husband Gregg’s Cancer Has Returned: ‘He’s Super Small’

Gregg Leakes’ cancer has returned. Gregg’s wife, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, NeNe Leakes, revealed her husband’s diagnosis during a recent interview with theJasmineBRAND. NeNe shared that Gregg had been hospitalized after undergoing a surgical procedure.

“He’s been in the hospital for a week, tomorrow,” NeNe told the outlet during an Instagram Live interview. “I’m sure he’ll be home in about a week or so. He had to have a surgery.”

NeNe, 53, confirmed that she was disclosing the information about Gregg’s health for the first time.

“It’s difficult,” the RHOA alum said, noting that Gregg, 66, was “different.”

“He’s super small,” she said. “If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different. He’s different.”

NeNe first opened up about Gregg’s cancer battle in 2018, after he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer.

“The fight begins,” NeNe captioned an Instagram snap of Gregg in a doctor’s office.

Viewers got an inside look at how the cancer treatment affected Gregg and the couple’s marriage, during Season 11.

“It’s very, very hard to be a caretaker,” NeNe told People at the time. “People call and they say, ‘How’s Gregg doing?’ and I want to throw the phone and say, ‘How the f- am I doing? I’m going crazy over here, Gregg is wearing me out!’ I am not good at this s-! I would rather hire somebody. Gregg doesn’t want me to hire somebody, but I’m just not good. I’m not good at fluffing the pillow; I’m good at buying the pillow.”

NeNe even admitted during the April 2019 reunion series that she was considering a second divorce from her husband because she was disturbed by Gregg’s attitude toward her amid his chemotherapy treatments.

NeNe and Gregg first tied the knot in 1997, divorced in 2011, and remarried in 2013. The couple eventually rebounded from their issues that surfaced during Gregg’s treatment.

Gregg later publicly apologized to his wife on social media.

“I’m tired of hurting my wife who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too. She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me,” he said. “I pray to God to get it together… she’s done NO wrong… this is ALL on me.”

“Cancer will change your life,” he added.

Gregg and NeNe’s marriage has appeared strong ever since, and the duo remained united amid NeNe’s tumultuous exit from RHOA, last September.

NeNe was overjoyed to announce that Gregg was cancer-free in May 2019, sharing a happy photo of her husband, who had completed his chemo treatments.

“We are overjoyed to say, we saw the doctors for the results of Gregg’s PET Scan he took last week! Test show, wait for It….. WE ARE CANCER FREE!! Yes God!” NeNe proudly declared on Instagram.