Da Brat To Share Relationship With Girlfriend Jesseca 'Judy' Dupart In New Reality Show, 'Brat Loves Judy'!

By Raissa Asunbo

Shawntae Harris, also known as Da Brat, will star alongside her new girlfriend in a new reality series that is set to premiere on We tv, later this summer.

The network announced that the new reality series, “Brat Loves Judy”, will premiere in August. The show will follow the life adventures of the rapper, radio personality, and Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star and her girlfriend, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart.

“WE tv has long solidified itself as a home for authentic stories and relatable relationships, and we’re thrilled to add Brat and Judy’s larger-than-life love story to our Thursday night originals,” executive vice president of development and original programming for WE tv, Lauren Gellert, said in a released statement.

“These two powerful and successful women are sharing their brand-new relationship with audiences for the first time ever, bravely inviting viewers to experience all their emotional ‘firsts’ alongside them,” the statement reads.

The series will round out a Thursday night programming schedule that focuses on the world of hip hop. “Brat Loves Judy” will air alongside the current “Growing Up Hip Hop” cycle, “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” and “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka.” The network plans to air eight hour-long episodes.

Fans will get an inside look into the life of Grammy Award-nominated hip hop artist, Brat, and her multimillionaire girlfriend, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, the owner and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products. Viewers will see the couple navigate their new relationship, grow their careers, attend couples therapy, deal with nosy loved ones, and handle a surprise proposal.

Judy’s adult daughter, Deja, Deja’s infant daughter, Kenzie, Brat’s manager and friend, Bella, Brat’s friend, Montana, his wife, Rhonda, and the couple’s six dogs will also be featured. LisaRaye McCoy, Brat’s sister, will also make an appearance as the siblings continue to work to resolve tensions within their relationship.

Check out the trailer below!

“Brat Loves Judy” premieres on Thursday, August 5 at 9 pm, ET, on WE tv.

