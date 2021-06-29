Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Karlie Redd Threatens To Leak Video Of Wendy Williams Snorting Cocaine After Wendy’s ‘Old & Dusty’ Comment! By

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, Karlie Redd, caught wind of a recent diss delivered by chat show host, Wendy Williams, and fired back on Instagram. Fans of the show know that it was reported that Lamar Odom would be appearing on the upcoming season of the VH1 series and that the former NBA star and Karlie have been spotted out together a few times. Lamar told Wendy that he was loving the single life and shares only a friendship with Karlie, but Wendy isn’t buying Lamar’s story.

Watch the trailer below!

As reported— Wendy sounded off about Lamar Odom and his rumored love interest, Karlie Redd, last week, addressing the fact that Lamar was featured in the trailer for Season 10, which premieres on July 5. The duo denied that they were romantically involved, last month.

“So, Lamar is featured in the new promo for Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, and it appears that he’s interested in Karlie Redd, although he [denied] that on the show–which I didn’t believe, by the way,” Wendy said, on “The Wendy Williams Show” on Wednesday, June 23.

Wendy continued—“Now, my chief of Hot Topics said that [LHHATL] is below Lamar’s level. Like he’s lowering himself by being on this show. I said ‘No he’s not! Lamar likes to be out and about, Lamar likes to be famous. He’s gotta take it slow.’”

Wendy veered into discussing Lamar’s rumored relationship with Karlie—calling the reality starlet “too old and just a little dusty.”

“I do not believe he has a relationship with Karlie Redd. Do I believe that they mess around? Yes. Do I believe that she’s trying it? Yes. Do I believe that she’s too old and just a little dusty for him? Yes,” Wendy said.

Wendy went on to call Karlie a “strategic conniver” and Lamar a “simple guy.”

“Only because Lamar, you know, Lamar’s a simple guy of simple ways,” Wendy explained. “And Karlie Redd is a strategic conniver. Proven, proven. And I don’t mind that he’s on this show because Lamar wants to be famous–we’re talking about [him] now. One season, Lamar. Make sure that they pay you your proper money, don’t appear on every episode, and please–no matter what you do with Karlie Redd… I don’t wanna see [you two] kiss! I don’t even like [to see you hug]!”

Karlie clapped back on Instagram, calling out the talk show host.

“Sir Wendell, You said I’m Dusty!! Where?” Karlie wrote underneath side-by-side snaps of herself and Wendy.

“Don’t let me post this video of you in a NYC club snorting. If you want Lamar just say dat!” she warned.

Karlie also responded to a fan in the comment section who pointed out Lamar’s past drug use. Karlie noted that the former basketball star and Wendy “make a perfect couple.”

Lamar and Karlie were recently seen getting cozy at Yandy Smith’s birthday party, further fueling romance rumors. They were also spotted at a press conference publicizing Lamar’s celebrity boxing match.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta premieres on July 5, on VH1.

