Eva Marcille Compares Porsha Williams And Simon Guobadia’s Relationship To A ‘Sloppy-Joe’ Calling It’s ‘So Messy’!

Eva Marcille is weighing in her former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, Porsha Williams’ surprise engagement to Simon Guobadia, the soon-to-be-ex of her former co-star, Falynn Guobadia. Eva announced her exit from the Bravo series after Season 12. The model shared her thoughts about the controversial romance with ET at the 2021 BET Awards.

Fans know that Porsha and Simon announced that they were engaged in May, after a whirlwind one-month romance. Porsha claimed that their relationship was not connected to her cast-mate’s impending divorce from her fiance’. Falynn was introduced to the RHOA cast as Porsha’s friend last season, but Porsha made sure to point out that the duo was “not friends” when she dropped the engagement bomb on social media.

“I don’t like to think about it because that’s not my situation, however, I love my husband and I would hate to be on either side of the situation,” Eva said. “To be Porsha, engaged to a man who’s still married or to be married to a man that you’re estranged from that’s engaged to another woman. So it’s all quite funky to me, but as far as the Sterlings are concerned, we keep it very nice and mellow and mild around our home and my husband is a very simple guy, so we don’t worry about that.”

Eva described the dicey romance as “sloppy-joe” because it is “so messy.”

Falynn spoke out about the situation during an emotional interview with Adam Newell, which was posted on his YouTube channel. The model made it clear that she did not blame Porsha for her breakup.

Falynn said that “no one has that power over my life, my husband’s life, and our marriage. However, Simon and I were the ones who are married to one another, we’re the ones who created a family together and built a life with one another. I blame the both of us. He’s to blame, I am to blame and that is all. Whatever came after that. I’m not saying it was right. I’m not saying it was wrong. But no. No one has that power besides Simon and I.”

As reported earlier this month—Eva recently spoke out about a controversial remark she made during her final season on the Real Housewives of Atlanta. The model/reality star referred to her co-stars, Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams as “nappy-headed” during a phone conversation with Cynthia Bailey on Season 12, and was hit by accusations of colorism.

Eva recently spoke to Hello Beautiful and addressed the term.

“Nappy head is something I say that I have and my daughter also has until we comb it out,” the former Bravo star explained.

“I’m a Black woman and it is a colloquialism that we have used. You will not dictate, because your skin is a little darker than mine, what colloquialisms I can or cannot use,” she declared.

Eva pointed out that Porsha called Kenya “ashy” during a heated conversation that was aired during Season 5. She noted that Porsha’s criticism was hypocritical in light of her own aired comment.

“[The criticism] specifically came from Porsha who had a big issue. ‘Why is you saying nappy head?’ And, ‘Bye ashy’ is okay?!” Eva said.

The model reiterated her position in her final statement.

“You will not dictate my speech as a Black woman. You will not shun me or quiet me. I’m not mixed. I’m not biracial. I’m Black,” she said. “I’m going to say what I want to say to my community and in my language. Period.”

