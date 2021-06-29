Celebrity News Cynthia Bailey Reveals DRAMA With Kyle Richards In Upcoming ‘Real Housewives’ Spin-Off! By

Cynthia Bailey dished about the upcoming vacation-themed “Real Housewives” spinoff series and revealed who she clashed with most within the mashup cast, during a recent interview with OK!.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed that fans can expect a very different format on the Peacock series than the one typically used on “Housewife” franchises.

“There’s a bunch of breaking the fourth wall. It’s a completely different formula. For me, it was interesting, I was excited to be a part of the first one,” Cynthia revealed. “The first one is always special because it sets the tone for the other shows that will come behind us, the other mash-ups that will hopefully happen — and we set the bar high, believe me.”

Cynthia’s RHOA co-star, Kenya Moore, RHONY veterans, Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, RHONJ stars, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, and RHOBH’s Kyle Richards joined Cynthia on a vacation trip to Turks and Caicos, where the series was filmed. Cynthia said that she felt like she was going into the experience “blindly” but trusted that her friends, Kenya and Luann, would “maybe have my back.”

“As it turned out, once we got there, things kind of changed. Some friendships kind of changed and I definitely ended up bumping heads with a couple of people,” Cynthia admitted. “I’m generally a team player, I [like] peace, but I’m all about reciprocity and I felt like I wasn’t getting the same energy and support that I was giving out so we had to talk about it.”

She hinted that her alter ego made an appearance amid the tropical island drama.

“Let’s just say 50 Cynt had to take a little trip to Turks and Caicos,” the reality star quipped.

Cynthia has stayed tight-lipped about how she clicked with the cast but confessed that she and Kyle Richards didn’t exactly hit it off.

“She’s definitely one of the people I bumped heads with,” Cynthia shared.

“Here’s the thing: I like Kyle, and we have tons of friends in common, but we definitely had a moment,” the reality star explained. “That moment lasted a little longer than it needed to.”

As reported—Cynthia is not so sure that she’ll be asked to return for the next season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“You’re paying, right?” Cynthia quipped to Wendy Williams during her recent appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show.” “Word on the street is I may be out of a job, so I’m going to need you to pay if we’re gonna go to dinner.”

Wendy told the reality star that she believes that her time on the show should end.

“There’s nothing more exciting that you can give to us. I don’t want to see you fight. I don’t want to see you get divorced. Like, I think that it’s time,” Wendy explained. “The only thing then is what will you do for a paycheck? But I was thinking, ‘This is still a model, just like Christie Brinkley!’ You can model.”

“I love The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Cynthia responded. “This platform has been amazing. I have an amazing relationship with the network. Bravo has been good to me.”

“Here’s the thing,” the Bravo veteran continued. “Nobody really wants to be fired. I mean, my first job was Taco Bell. I wouldn’t want to be fired from there. I would want the option to leave if I wanted to go. God’s will, not my will, will be done. I have had an amazing run. It’s been 11 amazing years as a consistent peach-holder.”

