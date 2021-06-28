Celebrity News T.I. Asks Judge To Toss Sabrina Peterson’s Defamation Lawsuit By

T.I. Harris is asking that Sabrina Peterson’s defamation lawsuit be thrown out. Peterson accused the rapper and his wife, Tiny Harris, of publicly defaming her, via statements and on social media, after she put T.I. on blast for allegedly holding her at gunpoint. Peterson claimed that T.I. pointed a gun at her face and threatened her life after a minor argument. Tiny and T.I. retaliated by putting out public statements and denouncing her story online.

Tiny called Peterson “strange” on social media and commented— “everybody know you been special.” Peterson alleged in her suit that she had been hit by online harassment and nasty messages after Tiny shared a photo of her son. T.I. maintains that the comments were simply opinions, and therefore not outside any legal boundary. He noted that Peterson has a shady rep and is a convicted felon.

The rapper’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, denied Peterson’s defamation allegations.

He said that Peterson “is an adjudged liar, a convicted felon with a lengthy rap sheet for crimes involving dishonesty and violent assault, and has a reputation for being unscrupulous” according to court docs obtained by TMZ. He added that it would be impossible for T.I. and Tiny to further damage Peterson’s reputation.

As reported last week—Peterson took her accusations against T.I. and Tiny Harris to a whole new level when she claimed that T.I. hired a hitman to have her killed. Peterson also alleged that she learned about the purported plot from the person recruited to pull off her own murder.

Peterson has put the couple on blast in recent months, accusing the artist and his wife of drugging and sexually abusing over a dozen women.

Peterson dropped her latest allegations in a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked. She began by describing another woman’s alleged claim—one that mirrored her own—which accused T.I. of pulling a gun on the woman and her children.

“The first victim allegedly had the same gun that was pulled on me, her three children were forced in the closet at gunpoint,” Peterson alleged. “She described the same gun [from T.I.]. She described the same exact gun. There’s no way that this woman would be able to vividly describe this gun unless she actually seen this very gun.”

“Oh, he put a silver revolver long-nose all chrome gun to my head,” she continued. “If you look at the pictures of the guns they confiscated, that was one of the ones that was on the table. So, for her to vividly say this and for me to have an eight-year-old that’s been victimized and put on front street with lies… That triggered her.”

Peterson added that the woman also alleged that her husband was kidnapped, but didn’t offer any details about the supposed incident. Peterson explained that things took a darker turn after she shared about the woman who alleged the kidnapping.

“When I posted her thing, the DMs started ringing like a telethon. I’m like, this is a lot,” she revealed.

“One of his people that worked for him came to me and told one of his security guards that was also on his record label, maybe like right when I came home from prison, he was laughing… He was like, ‘You know that n*gga tried to pay me to kill you?” Peterson alleged.

Peterson claimed that T.I. made the man a financial offer for the alleged hit, but that he turned him down.

“He said ‘He tried paying me $25,000…to kill you. I was supposed to push you off a building. He said ‘but, man I wasn’t doing that sh*t’,” Peterson said.

