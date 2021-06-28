Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne Ready To Testify And Turn Over Records To Help In Investigation Of Tom Girardi! By

Erika Jayne is ready to cooperate in the investigation into her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has confirmed that she is willing to testify and turn over records to aid in the investigation into the once famed lawyer.

Girardi was forced into Chapter 7 bankruptcy by multiple creditors who claim that the attorney owes them tens of millions of dollars. Followers of the legal drama know that the ex-couple has been accused of embezzlement and fraud and that a court-appointed trustee was hired to evaluate and sell off Girardi’s assets in order to pay back his creditors.

Erika’s assets are currently being investigated amid allegations that Tom and his law firm, Girardi Keese, fraudulently transferred funds to the reality star. Ronald Richards, the attorney hired to investigate the performer’s assets, suspects that the embattled lawyer moved more than $20 million to Erika’s company. Richards wants the assets that were allegedly transferred to Erika returned. Erika maintains that all of the assets were “gifts” from her husband and that she has no obligation to turn them over. Richards also suspects that Erika’s split from Thomas is a “sham” designed to allow them to dodge paying their debts. The attorney claims that Erika has refused to allow a review of her financial records.

Richards recently cranked up his efforts, asking the court to allow him to question those surrounding the reality star, including her divorce lawyer, Larry Ginsburg, from the firm Harris Ginsburg LLP. He is asking for copies of Erika’s payments to the firm because an examination of the attorney will “also potentially identify any aiders and abettors assisting Erika in hiding the Debtor’s assets. Payments to an attorney are not privileged nor are Harris Ginsburg’s financial records.” Richards is also looking to pin down the homeowner who rented his $1.5 million Hollywood property to the Bravo star, to determine exactly how Erika makes her rent payments. Richards also wants to depose Erika’s business manager/accountant, Michael J. Ullman, who helped Erika to create one of her businesses, Pretty Mess, Inc.

Radar Online has obtained documents that reveal that Erika’s lawyer has objected to Richards’ role, and wants the court to reconsider allowing the lawyer on the case. Erika has accused Richards of harassing her on social media, by posting a constant stream of tweets about the ongoing bankruptcy. She has also claimed that he riles up others to come after her online, amid the unfolding investigation.

Erika’s lawyer says that the reality star “remains willing to cooperate fully with the Trustee’s investigation with the Chapter 7 trustee in the related case of debtor Thomas Girardi.”

The attorney states in the docs that Erika will fully cooperate with a financial examination and is willing to turn over all relevant documents, but wants Richards off the case.

Richards and the trustee previously alleged that Erika has refused to allow a review of her financial records. He informed the court that Ullman is in possession of the financial records that Erika has refused to provide. The attorney wants the manager to hand over a trove of relevant paperwork, including her “Housewives” contract, all communications with the IRS, and financial documents tied to her LLCs.

The judge has not yet ruled on Erika’s lawyer’s request.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.