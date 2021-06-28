Married To Medicine Dr. Contessa’s Husband Scott PISSED After Learning Of Separation: ‘This Is A Sneak Attack’! By

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and Dr. Scott Metcalfe have officially separated. The Married to Medicine star filed for separation from her husband after sixteen years of marriage, and the news was shared on Part 1 of the reunion series, which aired Sunday night.

The Atlanta couple’s marital struggles have been featured on the current season of the Bravo series, and the cast staged a quasi intervention during the Season 8 finale episode. Their counseling attempt didn’t play out well, only raising tensions between Scott and Contessa. Fans have been wanting to know if the duo’s relationship rebounded since filming season, and Bravo’s sneak peek preview provided the answer.

“I’m confused by what Contessa is saying to Scott sometimes,” Dr. Jackie Walters said in the preview of Sunday’s reunion episode. “So I would imagine Scott may be confused by the message because one day Contessa is very upset about it, but then I see, like hey, they’re on a trip, hanging out, kicking it, what happened?”

“It’s like you’re giving him a pass,” Toya Bush-Harris added.

Contessa explained why she went on vacation with her husband, amid a suspicion that he may have been unfaithful.

“Yeah, because we have three children, and we’re married. We’ve been married for 16 years,” she responded. “And I guess the question is, should I just be mad all the time, angry and throwing my shoes?”

“No, but just like you said you wanted your children to respect you for being a position and being a mother, you also have to show them that as a mother my husband has to respect me,” Toya replied. “You’re still going home and you’re still going on vacation.”

Andy Cohen asked Contessa if she had considered the “D-word.”

“All these people on this stage are my friends and I really thank you guys so much for not saying anything,” Contessa said, becoming emotional. “But any of them can answer that question.”

“Contessa has moved forward with filing,” Quad Webb stated, before clarifying that Contessa had filed for a separation, not a divorce.

Scott, who was watching backstage with the other men, was not happy about the separation bomb being dropped on the reunion stage.

“I’m gonna leave if she’s talking this sh*t ’cause I mean this [is] a sneak attack,” Scott said.

Scott spoke to People about the emotional episode, commenting—”We have been married for 16 years and no marriage is easy. You will see Contessa and I really talk through our challenges along with the cast of Married to Medicine.”

Fans of the show know that Contessa had to face rumors that Scott had stepped out of their marriage after she discovered photos of other women on his phone. The couple’s daughter commented that her father had “girlfriends” in one episode.

Toya Bush-Harris shared her perspective on the marriage drama in a recent interview with People TV Reality Check.

“I talk to Contessa quite often and I just let her know that basically girl, you know in your heart when your man is not being honest and he’s not being faithful or truthful and I think that she has to make decisions for herself but also for her daughters,” she said.

“I said ‘You’re the example they’re going to follow and right now with your daughter having to make excuses for their father is a very sad scenario,'” Toya added. “I said ‘I just feel like what your husband has allowed the world to see is disheartening and now you have to make some really important decisions and I think at the reunion, even more decisions.'”

Part 2 of the Season 8 Married to Medicine reunion series airs on Sunday night at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

