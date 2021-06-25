Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Wendy Williams SHADES Karlie Redd… Says She’s ‘Too Old And A Little Dusty’ For Lamar Odom! By

Wendy Williams fired a shot at Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, Karlie Redd, on her chat show, The Wendy Williams Show, ahead of the VH1 series’ premiere.

Wendy sounded off about Lamar Odom and his rumored girlfriend, Karlie Redd, during her Wednesday show, addressing the fact that Lamar was featured in the trailer for Season 10, which premieres on July 5. The duo denied that they were romantically involved, last month.

“So, Lamar is featured in the new promo for Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, and it appears that he’s interested in Karlie Redd, although he [denied] that on the show–which I didn’t believe, by the way,” Wendy said, on Wednesday.

Wendy continued—“Now, my chief of Hot Topics said that [LHHATL] is below Lamar’s level. Like he’s lowering himself by being on this show. I said ‘No he’s not! Lamar likes to be out and about, Lamar likes to be famous. He’s gotta take it slow.’”

Wendy veered into discussing the NBA star’s rumored relationship with Karlie—throwing shade at the reality starlet.

“I do not believe he has a relationship with Karlie Redd. Do I believe that they mess around? Yes. Do I believe that she’s trying it? Yes. Do I believe that she’s too old and just a little dusty for him? Yes,” Wendy said.

Wendy labeled Karlie a “strategic conniver” and Lamar a “simple guy.”

“Only because Lamar, you know, Lamar’s a simple guy of simple ways,” Wendy explained. “And Karlie Redd is a strategic conniver. Proven, proven. And I don’t mind that he’s on this show because Lamar wants to be famous–we’re talking about [him] now. One season, Lamar. Make sure that they pay you your proper money, don’t appear on every episode, and please–no matter what you do with Karlie Redd… I don’t wanna see [you two] kiss! I don’t even like [to see you hug]!”

MTO News reported in April that Lamar Odom will appear on the series as Karlie Redd’s boyfriend during Season 10. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality was spotted filming scenes for the show, but leaked behind-the-scenes drama has been scarce ahead of the premiere. Fans know that Lamar was married to Khloé Kardashian, and appeared several times on the family’s recently concluded series. Lamar and Khloé also had their own spinoff series, “Khloé and Lamar.” The couple’s relationship was a tumultuous one, as Lamar was caught cheating on Khloé several times.

Lamar has fought drug issues in the public eye and has long battled a serious cocaine addiction. Odom was hospitalized in October 2015 after he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. He suffered several heart attacks and strokes after ingesting a dangerous mix of cocaine, alcohol, and a sexual stimulant, and was put on life support in a Las Vegas hospital, in a coma. The ex-basketball pro regained consciousness three days later. He later sought treatment for his addiction issues.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta premieres on July 5, on VH1.

