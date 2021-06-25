Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Tom Girardi Spotted On Date With Mystery Woman Amid Divorce Battle With Erika Jayne! By

Thomas Girardi, the estranged husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne, was spotted on a date with a mystery woman amid his divorce from the reality star.

Tom was seen “on a date at Stony Point—a steak house and local watering hole in Pasadena,” according to Deux Moi. The establishment is reportedly located in the disgraced lawyer’s neighborhood.

As reported—the Pasadena property once shared by Tom and Erika was put on the market for $13 million in May to raise funds to pay back Tom’s clients and creditors. Tom and his law firm were forced into bankruptcy in December after the lawyer was accused of owing tens of millions to former clients, business partners, and lenders.

The ex-couple’s 10,277 square foot California home was recently reduced to $11.5 million as trustees work aggressively to sell the property. Thomas will have to vacate the mansion once the trustee finds a buyer for the home.

Tom’s mystery date was later identified as his “longtime travel agent.”

“Multiple people [are] telling me that this is Tom’s longtime travel agent,” Bravo Bravo Ducking Bravo posted. “Some saying they might have been more than acquaintances.”

“Maybe she’s just taking him out to a nice wine lunch for old time’s sake,” the Instagram user guessed.

“Bravo and Cocktails” scored some additional info on the duo’s relationship the next day.

“My friend used to work at Tom’s firm and said Tom and his travel agent have been sleeping together for years. Well known at the firm,” the snitch dished.

“It was a romantic date. My friend was like look at that old dude on a date and I was like that’s Tom Girardi,” another observer commented.

A 2018 report accused Tom of having a three-year affair with a woman in Los Angeles.

Tom accused Erika of being “an absolute nightmare to deal with” and alleged that the duo “hardly speak,” according to the “All About The Real Housewives” report.

“[The] emotional aspect of the marriage has been non-existent for quite some time,” an insider said.

Fans of the Bravo series know that Bravo recently aired footage of Erika Jayne speaking to the cast about why she decided to hit her husband with surprise divorce papers. The show also featured scenes shot inside her $1.5 million Hollywood rental home.

As reported last month—A team of lawyers have been tuning in to RHOBH—to see if Erika Jayne flaunts any goods that could be seized in order to pay down the debt owed by her estranged husband.

Viewers know that Erika filed for divorce in November. The ex-couple was later accused of embezzling $2 million in settlement cash designated to compensate families of victims of a plane crash.

Ronald Richards, the attorney hired to investigate Erika’s assets, took to social media ahead of the premiere episode to dish about the team’s legal strategy.

“We will be transcribing every word. The show does not provide immunity to its talent,” he said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.