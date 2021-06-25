Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne Demanded By Lawyer To Turn Over ‘RHOBH’ Contract, Her Accountant To Be Questioned Under Oath! By

Erika Jayne’s accountant has landed in the hot seat amid the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s legal woes. The lawyer hired to investigate Erika’s assets wants the pro to answer questions about the reality star’s Bravo contract and exactly how much cash she spends monthly on glam.

All About The Tea has obtained court documents that reveal that the reality star’s professional associates will be brought into Erika’s estranged husband, Thomas Girardi’s bankruptcy case. Followers of the legal scandal know that Tom and Erika have been hit by allegations of embezzlement and fraud.

Erika’s assets are currently being investigated amid allegations that Tom and his law firm, Girardi Keese, fraudulently transferred funds to the reality star. Ronald Richards, the attorney hired to investigate the performer’s assets, suspects that the embattled lawyer moved more than $20 million to Erika’s company. Richards wants the assets that were allegedly transferred to Erika returned. Erika maintains that all of the assets were “gifts” from her husband and that she has no obligation to turn them over. Richards also suspects that Erika’s split from Thomas is a “sham” designed to allow them to dodge paying their debts. The attorney alleges that Erika has refused to allow a review of her financial records.

Reuters previously reported that Richards wrote— “Among the possible assets to be recovered are the millions of dollars of settlement proceeds which the debtor may have transferred to Erika.” Richards also noted that he had “already corroborated that settlement funds were diverted to Erika.”

Richards told the court that he wants to begin questioning those surrounding the reality star, including her divorce lawyer, Larry Ginsburg, from the firm Harris Ginsburg LLP. He is asking for copies of Erika’s payments to the firm because an examination of the attorney will “also potentially identify any aiders and abettors assisting Erika in hiding the Debtor’s assets. Payments to an attorney are not privileged nor are Harris Ginsburg’s financial records.” Richards is also looking to pin down the homeowner who rented his $1.5 million Hollywood property to the Bravo star, to determine exactly how Erika makes her rent payments.

Richards also wants to depose Erika’s business manager/accountant, Michael J. Ullman, who helped Erika to create one of her businesses, Pretty Mess, Inc.

He informed the court that Ullman is in possession of the financial records that Erika has refused to provide. The attorney wants the manager to hand over a trove of relevant paperwork, including her “Housewives” contract, all communications with the IRS, and financial documents tied to her LLCs. Richards also wants the numbers behind her glam squad bills and a car purchase made in 2020. Erika mentioned that she had purchased a new Range Rover on a recent episode of the Bravo reality series.

A judge has not yet ruled on his request to depose Erika’s associates.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

