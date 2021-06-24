Real Housewives of Atlanta Simon Guobadia Celebrates Porsha Williams’ 40th Bday With Major PDA And Flaunts Her Neck Tattoo Of His Name! By

Porsha Williams marked her 40th birthday with some sexy bikini selfies. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted two sultry snaps on Instagram on Tuesday—the reality star posing in a skimpy black bikini.

“Hello 40 🤗 #BirthdayGirl 🎉” the reality star captioned the post.

Porsha’s fiance’, Simon Guobadia, sounded off in the comment section, writing—“Happy Birthday my love. Let’s get this party started🎊🎁🍾🎉🎂”

Several Bravo ladies chimed in on the post to cheer on the birthday girl.

“Screaming Happy Birthday Hot Stuff! 🎈🎊🎉” Real Housewives of Potomac star, Gizelle Bryant said.

“Happy Birthday Gorgeous!!!!” Porsha’s former co-star, Sheree Whitfield, wrote.

Former RHOP star, Monique Samuels, wrote—Happy birthday sis!!!! 😍😍😍

Former RHOA veteran, NeNe Leakes, chimed in with happy birthday wishes along with Kim Zolciak who wrote—“Happy Birthday Beautiful!! Welcome to the 40’s club.”

Porsha celebrated ahead of her big day with a trip to Cabo, sharing a separate bikini photo with her followers.

Fans know that Porsha stunned fans when she announced her engagement to Simon, the estranged husband of her former castmate, Falynn Guobadia. The pair became engaged in May, after dating for a month.

“He’s African, so we’re going to have a native law and custom ceremony, and a regular wedding, and then we’re going to have another wedding at one of the houses that is out of the country,” Porsha shared on Dish Nation.

Simon wished his future bride a happy birthday on his own Instagram account.

Simon captioned a photo of the lip-locked couple—“Happy Birthday my love. God is always on time, and has his purpose for our lives. You are my twin in every significant aspect of life. Your laugh is contagious and your tears touch the depths of my soul. We are one of a kind. As long as we continue to love, understand and respect each other, there is nothing on planet earth that can come between us and the love we have for each other. Now, let’s love live and travel.❤️🖖🏿✈️”

The photo revealed Porsha’s new neck tattoo, which she unveiled at the end of May.

As reported—Porsha revealed the tattoo while chatting with her co-hosts about Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris’ matching tattoos. Sherri Shepard joked about her son’s possible reaction to his mom getting inked in his honor when Porsha announced —”I got a tattoo. I think it’s a great way to show when you love someone.”

“I got my fiancé’s middle name tattooed on my neck,” the RHOA star said.

Sherri asked why she chose to put the permanent stamp honoring Simon Guobadia in that specific spot.

“Right here, it don’t hurt,” Porsha said. “I don’t like no pain. Right here it doesn’t hurt and, you know, I think that’s cute.”

