Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Lamar Odom Joins 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Alongside Karlie Redd… Watch The Extended Look Here!

A brand new season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta will premiere on July 5. The VH1 reality series chronicles the personal journeys of entrepreneurs, artists, and influencers, and Season 10 will bring music back into the spotlight. Fans will watch the female-led cast navigate their families and deal with career and mental health challenges, amid the Covid-19 pandemic and nationwide racial unrest.

Yung Baby Tate, Renni Rucci, Omeretta The Great, Yandy Smith-Harris, and Mendeecees Harris join returning cast members Rasheeda Frost, Spice, Sierra Gates, Bambi, Karlie Redd, Kirk Frost, Yung Joc, Erica Mena, Momma Dee, Safaree Samuels, and Scrappy.

Watch the extended trailer below!

As reported in April—MTO News reported that Lamar Odom will appear on the series as Karlie Redd’s boyfriend during Season 10. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality was spotted filming scenes for the show, but leaked behind-the-scenes drama has been scarce ahead of the premiere. Fans know that Lamar was married to Khloé Kardashian, and appeared several times on the family’s recently concluded series. Lamar and Khloé also had their own spinoff series, “Khloé and Lamar.” The couple’s relationship was a tumultuous one, as Lamar was caught cheating on Khloé several times.

In other cast news, Erica Mena and Safaree are headed for divorce court, after their marriage imploded during the off-season.

As reported in May–Erica Mena filed for divorce from Safaree on May 21—and ditched her wedding ring the very next day.

The legal documents were filed in Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia. Erica posted a selfie from home the day after she hit her hubby with divorce papers, flaunting her naked ring finger before news of the couple’s breakup broke. TMZ later reported that Safaree shut down his soon-to-be ex-wife’s request to have primary custody of their children. Legal documents confirmed that Safaree asked for joint legal custody, meaning an active role in making parenting decisions for their baby daughter, Safire, and their second child, who is due in July.

Safaree expressed a desire for regular uninterrupted time with his children and believes that an active and consistent parenting role is in the best interest of the children.

The couple wed in a secret ceremony on October 7, 2019. The duo first connected on VH1 series, “Scared Famous,” in 2017, and began dating at the end of 2018. Safaree proposed after the couple had been dating one month. The pair tied the knot at the Legacy Castle in New Jersey. Erica gave birth to their daughter, Safire, in February, 2020.

In May, the couple reported that their home had been burglarized.

The couple took to social media to slam the criminals who stole their belongings during the break-in, and Erica posted a photo of one of the alleged culprits holding her daughter’s missing chain.

“Unfortunately, over the weekend, my house was robbed. There is now a $20,000 cash reward to anyone who can lead us in arresting all those involved. You can remain anonymous. Please DM Safaree or me,” Erica wrote in the post’s caption.

Safaree also shared the snap of the alleged thief and revealed images captured from the surveillance footage.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta premieres on July 5, on VH1.

